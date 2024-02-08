The best four-slice toasters 2024

Sunbeam Rise Up 4 Slice Toaster White

from $49 at Bing Lee

Not only is this four-slice toaster very affordable, but it is also white, meaning it will fit perfectly into anyone's kitchen! For the perfect browning of the bread, this toaster has pre-set functions that can defrost, reheat and even only cook one side if you prefer bagels over bread! With more than a 4-star rating, this toaster is a must-have.

Key features:

Extra-lift position that allows for easy removal of small slices.

The crumb tray is removable for easy cleaning.

Six-position progressive browning control.

Electronic pre-set functions; defrost, reheat, one-side bagel, and cancel.

Design inspired by some of the most iconic cosmopolitan cities in the world.

Available at:

Delonghi Icona Capitals Sydney 4 Slice Toaster in White

from $149 at The Good Guys

If you're looking for something a little bit more upmarket but still affordable, this four-slice toaster is the way to go! The sleek design is just one of the many features to appreciate about this incredible toaster that will help you start your mornings right. The durable stainless steel body ensures the toaster will last a very long time (each of these sites has its own warranty available too!).

If you're looking for something a bit more fun, this toaster is also available in three other colours... Myer also stocks the Delonghi Icons Captials toaster in yellow, blue and red.

Key features:

1800 Watts of power.

Durable stainless steel body.

Extra-life position for easy removal of small slices.

Two fully removable crumb trays for easy cleaning.

Pre-set functions; defrost, reheat, one-side bagel, cancel, and browning control.

Available at:

Breville The Smart Toast 4 Slice Toaster

from $219 at Bing Lee

The toaster of the future. The "intelligent" toaster has many advanced features that are intended for a more "precise" toasting... how fancy! The sleek stainless steel design gives a very sophisticated and clean look, adding style to any kitchen. With cord storage, a removable crumb tray, and a progress indicator, this toaster features a range of different aspects not found on a normal toaster!

Key features:

Motorised carriage with Lift and Look and A Bit More functions.

LED progress indicator and countdown timer.

Extra-wide slots to fit all bread slices.

Six preset toast settings.

One-touch lowering; automated lowering for gentler handling.

Available at:

50's Style Longslot 4 Slice Toaster Red

from $239.20 at Myer

Smeg is a very well-known brand and is often seen as a "fancy" and "upmarket" brand, but the good news is, when you can find Smeg on sale, it's not very different in pricing compared to the other brands sold in retail stores. This stunning 1950s-inspired toaster will add character to your kitchen! The retro logo, chrome detailing, and red, stainless steel body are sure to impress your visitors as well.

Key features:

Six browning levels.

Illuminated controls.

Anti-Slip feet.

Self-centering racks.

Removable crumb tray.

Available at:

Russell Hobbs Brooklyn 4 Slice Toaster Black

from $87.20 at Myer

With a sleek black, rounded design, the Brooklyn toaster is the perfect addition to your morning routine. The toaster has split carriages that allow you to use either two or four toasting slots at once. The high lift feature helps to protect your, and your kids', fingers when removing the toast and transporting the delicious breakfast to your plate.

If you don't want to spend too much money, but also want to spend a bit more than $50, the Russel Hobbs Brooklyn toaster is the way to go.

Key features:

High lift to get your toast out safely.

Removable crumb trays.

Extra wide toasting slots.

Splits carriages.

Independting browning controls.

Available at:

$87.20 from Amazon

$87.20 from Myer

$88 from Spotlight

Do you really need a 4-slice toaster?

A four-slice toaster is beneficial as it cuts down on your power consumption. In comparison to a two-slice toaster, it is a much more energy-efficient product as a two-slice toaster only gives you two slices at a time... therefore, the energy consumed is double. A four-slice toaster is also a time saver if you typically cook toast for more than one person in the morning; this gives you the chance to eat together without someone's food going cold!

