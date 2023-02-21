How to care for a charcoal barbecue
It’s important to look after your charcoal barbecue carefully in order to make the most of it and get the best bang for your buck. The following tips will keep it in tip-top condition:
- Season your grill before you use it for the first time. Spray a thin layer of cooking oil before you light the coals, then heat them up for 15 minutes before turning off the grill and allowing it to cool before cooking. This will prevent rust from forming!
- Clean the grate after every use, it’s easy to get lazy and fall behind on cleaning when you just want to dig in to your delicious meal. But trust us, using a stiff brush on a still warm grill will help next time you go to cook up.
- Give it a big clean every couple of weeks by wiping down the inside of the lid, taking off the grate to clean and wiping it down with soapy water.
- Dispose of ashes safely. Particularly here, during a hot Australian summer where we are prone to bushfires, ensure there are no live embers.
Want to try out a charcoal barbecue for yourself? Below are the best options on the market for your next backyard picnic.
The best charcoal barbecues to buy in 2023
Weber Compact Kettle charcoal fuel BBQ, $270 at Appliances Online
There is a reason why Weber is the barbecue expert and this is Australia’s best-selling charcoal cooker! Compact, easy to use and great for backyard picnics, this little Weber is a Kettle style barbecue and its design allows fresh air in and cooking smoke out, resulting in a delicious woody flavour.
vidaXL Charcoal-fuelled BBQ grill with bottom shelf, $279.99 at Matt Blatt
Perfect for a big family and a serious barbecue master, this outdoor grill is great for grilling, smoking and broiling thanks to the integrated thermometer which allows you to keep an eye on the heat inside. Including a warming rack, foldable side tables, bottom shelf and bottle opener, it will have you covered all summer long.
Wallaroo Portable charcoal BBQ, $59 at Myer
Made for on the go grilling, this easy to use grill folds up and is easy to transport while delivering delicious and well cooked food. The deep tray with air vents is great for continuous burning and it has plenty of room to feed the whole family.
Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Fusion charcoal BBQ with pedestal, $1099 at Appliances Online
If you want to splurge and invest in a luxurious charcoal barbecue then this chic option from celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal includes fast flame ignition systems as well as rotisserie poles!
WillBBQ Wide Portable charcoal Hibachi BBW, $148 at Matt Blatt
High quality for an affordable price, this portable grill can go with you from the backyard to the campgrounds without compromising that delicious charcoal flavour. It features smart ventilation, a stainless steel grilling plate and a foldable stand, not to mention how easy it is to clean.
Everdure by Heston Blumenthal Cube portable charcoal BBQ, $229 at Appliances Online
Small yet powerful this tiny cube shaped portable BBQ weighs only 8kg - consider it a staple for your next trip. It features a bamboo preparation board and storage tray to cut down on space and its grill can easily feed up to four!
LEAD IMAGE: Getty
