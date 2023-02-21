When you think of Australia there are some icons that first come to mind. Kangaroos, koalas, sharks, Dame Edna and barbecues - a good old Australian cook up is a constant in summer and an integral part of Down Under culture.

For some they would rather go for the classic gas or electric barbecue, which is of course a great option for the everyday BBQ chef, however if you see the grill as more of an art - investing in a charcoal barbecue is the way to go.

There are many benefits to going with a charcoal grill, they allow more control over the heat of the grill or hot plate as they will have varying temperatures across the barbecue depending on where the coals are placed. This means you can also cook multiple things at once, cutting down on cook times altogether.

They are often more portable than your everyday grill, simply fold up and ensure to bring along a bag of charcoal and you’ve got an on-the-go barbecue - great for campers or anyone who may want to throw one on the barbie during an impromptu beach day.

Mostly, however, they allow a level of smokiness into the food that you don’t get from a regular barbecue, which can take your steak, sausages or veggies to a whole new level of deliciousness.