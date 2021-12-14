An Aussie BBQ is all about fresh salads, sausages, steak and onions cooked to perfection. Pexels

What is the right occasion for a BBQ?

Any occasion is appropriate for an Aussie to throw a BBQ. Traditionally they’re held in summer or when the weather is warm. A BBQ only needs a couple people to share a meal and good weather and then it’s a great day! Forget what you’ve heard about ‘shrimp on the barbie’, an Australian BBQ is all about fresh salads, sausages, steak and onions cooked to perfection. Of course there are no wrong or right foods to serve, it’s more about the spirit of sitting back and sharing food with your friends.

Who invented the BBQ?

Inspired by outdoor kitchens, charcoal pits and open fires, the first official BBQ was an outdoor gas grill invented in the early 1950s by Don McGlaughlin. From there the market exploded and they now come in gas-fueled, charcoal, electric, single burner, or many burner, built in or portable - there’s a BBQ for every occasion!

Best BBQ’s in Australia

When shopping for a BBQ, there’s a few things you should consider: what is your price range, what fuel do you want to burn, what size your BBQ needs to be (a portable one is good for campers or those with small balconies, while a large one is best suited to a backyard or big family), and if you need any extra features (such as a trolley, side burner for a wok, or a rotisserie). Your next step is to look at reviews and visit stores such as The Good Guys, Myer or BCF.

3-In-1 Charcoal Bbq Smoker. Myer

Grillz from MyPlaza 3-In-1 Charcoal Bbq Smoker from Myer, which you can shop here for $74.95

With the lid on, you can smoke your favourite meats with indirect heat that distributes evenly throughout the cooking process so that every fibre of meat get its due reception.

With the lid off you can have a fantastic portable grill that to cook your steak, sausages, poultry, seafood and even vegetables.

Portable Electric BBQ Burner With Stand Black. Myer

Grillz from MyPlaza Portable Electric BBQ Burner With Stand Black from Myer, which you can shop here for $139.95

This BBQ is suitable for indoor and outdoor, so you can easily convert it to whichever suits your needs.

Its adjustable temperature control helps you get an outdoor grill taste on steaks, salmon and veggies according to your liking. Designed with flat and ribbed grill plates, you can easily cook different types of food at the same time.

It also comes with a high-doomed hood, so that you can cook with a closed lid for quicker cooking compared to grilling.

Weber Black Baby Q. BCF

Weber Black Baby Q (Q1000) LP BBQ from BCF, which you can shop here for $305

The Weber Baby Q is the ideal caravanning and camping BBQ as it gives you total flexibility to hit the road and cook up a storm.

This compact BBQ is designed to fit in the boot of your car, making it super easy to store and transport.

Weber Family Q (Q3100) Gas Barbecue. BCF

Weber Family Q (Q3100) Gas Barbecue from BCF, which you can shop here for $789

The Weber Family Q BBQ is great for big parties and backyard BBQ's, as it cooks quickly, uses a single spark piezo ignition for ease of use, and it's great for roasting.

Weber Pulse 2000 Electric BBQ Black. The Good Guys

Weber Pulse 2000 Electric BBQ Black from The Good Guys, which you can shop here for $699

With independently controllable dual zone grilling areas, you can sear steaks over high heat on one side, while your side dish cooks over low heat on the other side of the grate.

Innovative smart features, such as integrated iGrill technology, ensure easy cooking and outstanding convenience every time you're ready to eat.

Charcoal Bbq Smoker. Myer

Grillz from MyPlaza Charcoal Bbq Smoker from Myer, which you can shop here for $47.95

Comprising a chrome-coated steel BBQ grill set on a sturdy frame with a handy cover, the thick metal body renders the smoker excellent heat retention and heat distribution properties.

It also had two flow controls, and inside, the smoker has a grease collection tray and a convenient charcoal rack sits neatly beneath the smoker for hassle-free use.

Weber Original BBQ Kettle. BCF

Weber Original BBQ Kettle 57cm from BCF, which you can shop here for $329

The Weber Original BBQ Kettle's handles and leg couplings are welded in place before being sealed in porcelain enamel, ensuring durability and heat retention.

The aluminium, patented One-Touch cleaning system also ensures easy cleaning and a rust-free BBQ.