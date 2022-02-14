LG NeoChef 23L Black Microwave, $189 from Myer
With easy touch controls, tempered glass door, stable turntable and interior anti-bacterial coating, this microwave is made for efficient even cooking.
Russell Hobbs Family Microwave, $212.49 from Harris Scarfe
Prepare quick and easy meals for the whole family with the Russell Hobbs Family Microwave, boasting an impressive 34-litre capacity so no one has to wait for dinner!
Featuring 10 power levels, six auto cooking menus, a child safety lock and LED display with a clock function, this microwave is an endlessly versatile time-saver.
Solt 20L 700W Microwave Black, $99 from The Good Guys
This Solt microwave oven has 700 watts of power and features a 255mm turntable diameter, allowing you to defrost large containers of homemade broths.
Its 11 power levels also let you avoid under- and over-cooking, saving time and energy after a long day at work.
Kogan 25L Microwave Oven with Grill, $139.99 from Kogan
With built-in cooking settings and an easy-to-use design, it's never been easier to create creamy oatmeal, grill juicy beef patties and more with this pick.
Westinghouse WMF2302SA 23L Countertop 800W Microwave Oven, $185 from Appliances Online
This versatile microwave features a 23-litre internal capacity and 270-millimetre turntable, making it ideal for smaller households.
It also has a versatile suite of cooking options, with six programmed cooking functions, auto weight defrosting programs, and a quick-start feature.
