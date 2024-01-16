LG

LG

Featuring advanced Smart technology and top-of-the-range washing services, the LG dishwasher is faultlessly designed for the modern family. Effortlessly blending into the kitchen cabinetry, LG combines smartphone convenience with utility fostering a digital ecosystem of optimal efficiency.

Key features:

True Steam - High-quality water dispersal system for sparkling clean dishes

Quad Wash - Multi-motion spray arms and high-pressure jets targeting utensils from each angle

Easy Rack Plus - Adjustable fly-racking system featuring 14-place settings

Inverter Direct Drive - Quiet technology with fewer moving parts

LG ThinQ - Smartphone-controlled technology. Personalise your washing cycle and choose from a selection of cleaning options

Our top picks:

15 place quadwash dishwasher with auto open dry in matte black finish - free standing XD3A15MB, $1299 (usually $1499), LG

14 place quadwash dishwasher in stainless finish - free standing XD5B14PS, $899 (usually $999), LG

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

Samsung

Samsung

Awarded the Canstar Blue best-rated dishwasher, Samsung has achieved a five-star rating across each competing category including performance, features & functionality, value for money, ease of use, design and overall customer satisfaction. Intentionally embedded into the design and performance of Samsung cleaning technology is the commitment to personalisation for maximum household efficiency.

Key features:

WaterJet Clean - Rotating water dispersal system delivers an optimal cleaning performance

Auto Open Door - Self-regulating drying system supporting instant ventilation

The SmartThings App - Control and monitor appliances when outside of the home

Hygiene Plus - Eliminate germs and bacteria with a final high-temperature rinse

Flex Load - Adjustable racks available at three settings

Aqua stop - Prevents hazardous water damage by eliminating water supply and electrical connection

Customisable door panels

Our top picks:

60cm freestanding bespoke smart dishwasher in black F-DW60CB750BLK, $1599, Samsung

60cm freestanding dishwasher DW60M6055FS/SA, $799, Samsung

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

The Good Guys

Bosch

Innovative German engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes are the core foundations of Bosch appliances. Internationally recognised as the number one brand for dishwashers, Bosch works to "keep it simple" with their tried-and-tested ergonomic design available in freestanding, built-under, semi-integrated and fully integrated form. Seamlessly integrating water and energy-saving technology, discover true German innovation at Bosch.

Key features:

Efficient Dry: Automatic door opening boosts the drying process

Max Flex Pro Basket: Load dishes with ease and protect from damages

Silence Plus: Measuring at a shy 42dB

Home Connect: Smartphone connectivity with integrated customisable energy and water usage guide

Our top picks:

60cm freestanding dishwasher in stainless steel SMS2ITI02A, $999, The Good Guys

60cm under-bench dishwasher in stainless steel SMU4HTS01A, $1199, The Good Guys

60cm freestanding dishwasher in black inox SMS6HCB01A, $1699, The Good Guys

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

Westinghouse

Westinghouse

The Westinghouse dishwasher features new-to-market technologies that will guarantee year-in, year-out culinary efficiency - a prime dishwasher for families and entertainers. Westinghouse appliances certainly do not lack in the design department. Fitted with a sleek panel interface and top-of-the-range features, indulge in the joys of friends and family and let the dishwasher do the rest.

Key features:

Sensor Wash: Super smart sensor adjusts the cycle time

Quiet Operation

FlexZone Wash: Save water and energy with half-load wash options

AquaStop: Anti-flood protection automatically pausing water and electricity access

Adjustable shelving system: Make room for larger items with ease

Our top picks:

60cm dishwasher freestanding in stainless steel WSF6602XA, $699, The Good Guys

60cm dishwasher in stainless steel WSF6606XA, $799, The Good Guys

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

The Good Guys

Miele

Catering to customers of all cooking grade, Miele's innovative technologies accommodate glassware through to heavy-duty pots and pans supporting culinary exploration no matter the Michelin grade. Delivering excellence is a shared commonality across the range at Miele, spanning from high-end domestic appliances to commercial-grade equipment.

Key features:

FlexCare: Glasses holder and cup organiser for optimal shine

FlexiLine baskets: Ultimate convenience with easy-to-adjust and flexible loading abilities

Thermo Save: Save up to 40% on electricity

QuickPowerWash

Express wash, extra clean, extra dry and half load

Our top picks:

60cm freestanding dishwasher in Cleansteel G 5000 BK CLST, $1349 (usually $1549), The Good Guys

60cm built under dishwasher in Cleansteel G 5000 SCU CLST, $1749, The Good Guys

Freestanding dishwasher in Cleansteel G 7114 SC CLST, $2499 (usually $2599), The Good Guys

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

The Good Guys

Fisher & Paykel

Designed in New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel emphasises excellence in placement and performance. Leveraging 30 years of research and development, the continual innovation and integration of electric drive solutions are showcased in the seamless blend of insight-led design and the timeless aesthetic of the brand's hallmark style. Recognised as an international leader in brand trust and innovation, the Fisher & Paykel mission to efficiently serve the modern family is unceasing.

Key features:

Modular design: Design a kitchen space personalised to the priorities and lifestyle

Flexible loading: 15 adjustable place settings - including a height-adjustable upper basket

Eco wash program: Five-star water rating for optimal water and energy consumption

Half load wash: Customisable washing cycle

Reliable clean: Offers seven wash programs including automatic cleaning functions

Our top picks:

60cm freestanding dishwasher DW60FC1X2, $999, The Good Guys

60cm fully integrated dishwasher DW60U212, $1399, The Good Guys

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

Which dishwasher is long-lasting?

The average lifespan of a dishwasher measures approximately ten years, twelve years in some cases. These figures are, however, dependent on the consistent maintenance and care of the machine. In the scenario that a machine is regularly repaired, and parts updated as needed, the longevity of your dishwasher may benefit by multiple years of extra functionality.

In addition to consistent upkeep, investing in a quality machine from the get-go also helps to prolong its working life. Household brand names including Miele and Bosch are known to beat their expiration date and have been recorded to see an impressive 20 year lifespan.