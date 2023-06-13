2007 Twentieth Century Fox

Avatar

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Released: 2009

This groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece transports viewers to the alien world of Pandora. With stunning visuals and immersive storytelling, the film follows the journey of Jake Sully, a former Marine, as he becomes embroiled in a unique mission between two worlds.

Avatar combines breathtaking visual effects with a powerful message about nature and cultural respect.

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The Lion King

Director: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff

Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Released: 1994

Disney animated classic, The Lion King follows Simba, a young lion prince, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. With its iconic characters and memorable music, the film remains a timeless piece that continues to touch the hearts of viewers.

Getty

10 Things I Hate About You

Director: Gil Junger

Starring: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Released: 1999

Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You retells the story as a teen romantic comedy. The story revolves around the spirited and independent Kat Stratford and her younger sister, Bianca, who is not allowed to date until Kat does.

Enter the charming and witty Patrick Verona, who takes on the challenge of winning Kat's heart.

Paramount Pictures

Titanic

Director: James Cameron

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane

Genre: Drama, Romance

Released: 1997

Set aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic, this timeless romantic drama beautifully portrays the love story between Rose and Jack, two individuals from different social classes. Against the backdrop of the ship's tragic demise, Titanic captivates with its stunning visuals and emotional storytelling.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Black Swan

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Starring: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel

Genre: Drama, Thriller

Released: 2010

This mesmerising dramatic thriller follows the story of Nina, a talented but fragile ballerina who strives for perfection in her pursuit of the lead role in Swan Lake.

As Nina's obsession with her art deepens, she grapples with her own inner demons and a descent into madness.

Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime

Released: 2014

Set in the fictional Republic of Zubrowka, The Grand Budapest Hotel follows Gustave H., a legendary concierge, and his loyal protégé, Zero Moustafa. When Gustave is framed for murder, the duo becomes entangled in an unexpected adventure.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

The Sound of Music

Director: Robert Wise

Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker

Genre: Musical, Drama, Family

Released: 1965

This timeless musical masterpiece has captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Set in Austria on the brink of World War II, the film tells the story of Maria, a free-spirited nun-in-training who becomes a governess for the von Trapp family.

Through her love for music and her nurturing spirit, Maria brings joy and harmony to the household, ultimately helping the von Trapp family find their own voices.

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Released: 2019

Endgame acts as the epic culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering a thrilling and emotionally charged conclusion to the Avengers' story.

Picking up after the devastating events of Infinity War, the remaining heroes are faced with the challenge of undoing Thanos' actions.

Getty

Mary Poppins

Director: Robert Stevenson

Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson

Genre: Musical, Fantasy, Family

Released: 1964

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Musical fantasy Mary Poppins follows the magical adventures of a nanny who brings joy and life lessons to the Banks family - and their two mischievous children.

Sunset Boulevard

The Empire Strikes Back

Director: Irvin Kershner

Starring: Mark Hammil, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Released: 1980

As the monumental entry into The Star Wars Saga, The Empire Strikes Back takes audiences on an epic journey filled with iconic characters and thrilling storytelling.

With its shocking twists and exploration of themes like heroism and the struggle between good and evil, The Empire Strikes Back remains a 'must-watch'.

