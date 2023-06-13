Avatar
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Released: 2009
This groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece transports viewers to the alien world of Pandora. With stunning visuals and immersive storytelling, the film follows the journey of Jake Sully, a former Marine, as he becomes embroiled in a unique mission between two worlds.
Avatar combines breathtaking visual effects with a powerful message about nature and cultural respect.
The Lion King
Director: Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff
Starring: Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama
Released: 1994
Disney animated classic, The Lion King follows Simba, a young lion prince, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery. With its iconic characters and memorable music, the film remains a timeless piece that continues to touch the hearts of viewers.
10 Things I Hate About You
Director: Gil Junger
Starring: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Released: 1999
Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You retells the story as a teen romantic comedy. The story revolves around the spirited and independent Kat Stratford and her younger sister, Bianca, who is not allowed to date until Kat does.
Enter the charming and witty Patrick Verona, who takes on the challenge of winning Kat's heart.
Titanic
Director: James Cameron
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane
Genre: Drama, Romance
Released: 1997
Set aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic, this timeless romantic drama beautifully portrays the love story between Rose and Jack, two individuals from different social classes. Against the backdrop of the ship's tragic demise, Titanic captivates with its stunning visuals and emotional storytelling.
Black Swan
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Starring: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Released: 2010
This mesmerising dramatic thriller follows the story of Nina, a talented but fragile ballerina who strives for perfection in her pursuit of the lead role in Swan Lake.
As Nina's obsession with her art deepens, she grapples with her own inner demons and a descent into madness.
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Director: Wes Anderson
Starring: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric
Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Crime
Released: 2014
Set in the fictional Republic of Zubrowka, The Grand Budapest Hotel follows Gustave H., a legendary concierge, and his loyal protégé, Zero Moustafa. When Gustave is framed for murder, the duo becomes entangled in an unexpected adventure.
The Sound of Music
Director: Robert Wise
Starring: Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker
Genre: Musical, Drama, Family
Released: 1965
This timeless musical masterpiece has captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Set in Austria on the brink of World War II, the film tells the story of Maria, a free-spirited nun-in-training who becomes a governess for the von Trapp family.
Through her love for music and her nurturing spirit, Maria brings joy and harmony to the household, ultimately helping the von Trapp family find their own voices.
Avengers: Endgame
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Released: 2019
Endgame acts as the epic culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delivering a thrilling and emotionally charged conclusion to the Avengers' story.
Picking up after the devastating events of Infinity War, the remaining heroes are faced with the challenge of undoing Thanos' actions.
Mary Poppins
Director: Robert Stevenson
Starring: Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson
Genre: Musical, Fantasy, Family
Released: 1964
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Musical fantasy Mary Poppins follows the magical adventures of a nanny who brings joy and life lessons to the Banks family - and their two mischievous children.
The Empire Strikes Back
Director: Irvin Kershner
Starring: Mark Hammil, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Released: 1980
As the monumental entry into The Star Wars Saga, The Empire Strikes Back takes audiences on an epic journey filled with iconic characters and thrilling storytelling.
With its shocking twists and exploration of themes like heroism and the struggle between good and evil, The Empire Strikes Back remains a 'must-watch'.
Stream now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.