The Mandalorian, Disney+

What is Disney+ Day?

An annual celebration: Disney+ Day.

To celebrate the anniversary of the platform, Disney+ will host a special experience for fans that includes dropping new content in the form of new shows, special features and films - we’re a sucker for exclusive content.

But, it gets even better. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about signing up for a Disney+ subscription, on Disney+ Day until September 18, new users will enjoy a huge discount on the service.

Although the *actual* discount for Disney+ Day 2022 has not been revealed yet, what we can anticipate is that it will be pretty significant. Last year, we saw new users grab the first month of the service for only $1.99 - that’s an 83% saving!

Pam and Tommy, Disney+

When is Disney+ Day 2022?

Mark your calendars: this year, Disney+ Day will be on September 8.

What shows will drop for Disney+ Day 2022?

Pinocchio

The all-new live-action film, Pinocchio, will be premiering September 8. Starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket – we’re adding this to our movie night checklist, immediately.

Cars On The Road

If you’re a Lightning McQueen fan (or there’s a specific small member of your household that may be…), you’ll be glad to know that Cars On The Road will also debut on the platform on Disney+ Day, September 8.

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory

Or, if National Geographic is more up your alley, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will premiere on Disney+ Day as well.

Wedding Season

Perhaps a romcom to lighten up the mood? Wedding Season is a UK romantic comedy starring Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea.

Growing Up

You can never go wrong with a heartfelt docuseries. Growing Up stars Brie Larson as she explores the ups and downs of 10 different coming of age stories.

How do I sign up for Disney+?

If you can’t wait for Disney+ Day (we don’t blame you), you can start bingeing your favourite shows instantly by signing up for a Disney+ subscription here.

Lead photo: Pinocchio, Disney Plus.