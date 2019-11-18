HOW MUCH WILL DISNEY PLUS COST?
Disney+ will cost $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year).
If you're in New Zealand, you'll be paying $NZD9.99 per month.
WHAT SHOWS AND FILMS WILL DISNEY PLUS HAVE?
Disney has also clawed back its content from other streaming services like Netflix and Stan, which includes Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. So tons!
Generally speaking, Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond. It also has original shows and films, and a huge library of legacy movies and shows to watch.
Here's what's coming soon on the streaming service:
Upcoming releases
- The Mandalorian
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Encore!
- Lady and the Tramp
- Noelle
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Frozen 2
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Classics
- The Simpsons
- Captain Marvel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Aladdin
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King