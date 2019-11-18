Disney Plus launches in Australia on November 19 Getty

HOW MUCH WILL DISNEY PLUS COST?

Disney+ will cost $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year).

If you're in New Zealand, you'll be paying $NZD9.99 per month.

WHAT SHOWS AND FILMS WILL DISNEY PLUS HAVE?

Disney has also clawed back its content from other streaming services like Netflix and Stan, which includes Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. So tons!

Generally speaking, Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond. It also has original shows and films, and a huge library of legacy movies and shows to watch.

Here's what's coming soon on the streaming service:

Upcoming releases

The Mandalorian

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Encore!

Lady and the Tramp

Noelle

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Frozen 2

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Classics

The Simpsons

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Aladdin

Toy Story 4

The Lion King