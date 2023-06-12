There are more Avatar movies on the way. Disney+

What is Avatar about?

Set on the lush alien world of Pandora, Avatar follows the lives of the Na’vi – beings who appear primitive but are highly evolved.

The planet’s environment is poisonous to humans, however, creating the need for human/Na’vi hybrids, called Avatars, who must link to human minds to allow for free movement on Pandora.

Jake Sully, a paralyzed former Marine, becomes mobile again through an Avatar and falls in love with a Na'vi woman. As a bond with her grows, he is drawn into a battle for the survival of her world.

What is Avatar: The Way of Water about?

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids) and the trouble that inevitably follows them.

In the film, we see the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they ultimately endure.

All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora as we’re introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

The Sully family in Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney+

Who is cast in Avatar?

Avatar stars Sam Worthington as Jake, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace, Stephen Lang as Miles – who all reprise their roles for the second film.

Joining them for Avatar: The Way of Water are Cliff Curtis, Kate Winslet, Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion.

Where to watch Avatar in Australia

You can watch both Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water online now on Disney+, so you’re going to want to sign up here to do so.

You can watch both films back to back and fully immerse yourself in the world of Pandora, or spread it out for separate movie nights. Either way, you’re in for a cinematic treat.

Stream both Avatar movies now on Disney Plus with a mth-to-mth no lock-in contract. Subscribe here.