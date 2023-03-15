The Little Mermaid opens in theatres on May 25. Disney

Where to watch The Little Mermaid in Australia

The Little Mermaid opens exclusively in Australian cinemas on May 25, 2023, and it is expected to land on Disney’s streaming service soon after.

While you’re there, you can stream the original 1989 classic of the same name, as well as other hits like Peter Pan & Wendy, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and much more.

What is The Little Mermaid about?

As per the official synopsis, The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart.

She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The live-action remake combines nostalgia with a modern lens. Disney

Who is cast in The Little Mermaid?

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian.

Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) stars as the voice of Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder, Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina, and Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby.

Oscar winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) stars as King Triton, and two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Bridesmaids) takes on the role of Ursula.