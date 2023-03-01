Riley Keough is the granddaughter of rock legend Elvis Presley. Amazon Studios

Daisy Jones & The Six’s hidden connection to Elvis Presley

In an interview with People, series costume designer Denise Wingate confirmed that two coats pay a subtle tribute to the music icon and Riley’s grandfather, Elvis Presley.

“We didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage–I was very respectful of her private life,” Denise told the publication. “But I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the ’70s.”

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim-leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather.”

The series' costume designer drew inspiration from Elvis' wardrobe. Getty

What is Daisy Jones & The Six about?

As per the synopsis, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the fictional story of the iconic 1970s band called The Six, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

Drawn together by personal and artistic chemistry, their complicated musical partnership catapulted the band from obscurity to unbelievable fame – before they suddenly called it quits.

Set to the soundtrack of original music from Daisy Jones & the Six – the series tells the story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

WATCH BELOW: Daisy Jones & the Six – Official Teaser | Prime Video

What is the release date for Daisy Jones & The Six?

Daisy Jones & The Six will be ready to stream online from March 3, 2023 – bringing sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll to the small screen.

In the meantime, you can shop the book now at Booktopia, Amazon or Dymocks to read it before watching the series.

Where to watch Daisy Jones & The Six in Australia

Daisy Jones & The Six will be available to stream on Prime Video once it premieres, with new episodes to be released every Friday through March 24.

Stream it now on Prime Video, live and on demand with a 30 day free trial. Start your free trial here.

Who is cast in Daisy Jones & The Six?

Riley Keough stars as Daisy Jones, Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne, Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne and Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko.

Josh Whitehouse also stars as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price.

Timothy Olyphant also makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes.