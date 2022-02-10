Ooni Karu Wood and Charcoal Fired Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven Amazon

Ooni's Karu 12 pizza oven is a real wood or charcoal beast of a pizza oven - you can even use the oven with wood and charcoal mix.

As with all Ooni ovens, they are designed for ease of use. Fast heat-up times are a given with the Ooni Karu 12 with it reaching 500 degrees Celcius in less than 20 minutes.

Plus, it only weighs just 12kg which makes it as perfect for camping as it were at home.

Roccbox Bundle Gozney

Roccbox Bundle, $799 from Gozney

Designed for ease of use and unrivalled cooking performance, this restaurant-grade portable pizza oven is the perfect addition to your garden.

You can even take your Roccbox anywhere with its retractable legs, detachable burner and built-in thermometer.

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black Amazon

Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven Black + Pizza Peel Combo, $1301.85 from Amazon

Achieve restaurant-quality results in your own backyard with the Bertello Wood Fire and Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven!

This oven allows you to cook at temperatures much hotter than your standard in-house oven, allowing you to achieve a perfect crust.

With the ability to cook a wide variety of foods, including meat, fish, vegetables, and dessert pizzas, you'll never be stuck for dinner ideas with this appliance.

DeliVita Wood Fired Pizza Oven, $2,998 at The Pizza Oven Store

DeliVita Wood Fired Pizza Oven The Pizza Oven Store

The DeliVita Wood Fired Oven is beautifully designed and perfect for use on balconies or in gardens and is able to cook flatbreads, steak, fish, garlic prawns and much more.

In fact, it's capable of cooking a superb crispy-based wood-fired pizza in around 90 seconds!

The internal wall of the oven is clay-lined, just as the traditional Roman ovens so you’ll need to cure the clay before using it for food, yet the clay is insulated with a modern thermal blanket, then protected by a thick fibreglass exterior shell that comes in four different colours.

Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Myer

Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo, $1399 from Myer

The Pizzaiolo is the first domestic countertop oven to hit 400C and cook an authentic wood-fired style pizza in just 2 minutes.

Using the latest technology, it replicates the three types of heat generated by a brick oven - conductive, radiant and convective.

Its Element iQ system is also able to replicate the ideal baking environment for thick crust, pan, thin and crispy, and frozen pizzas, so you're covered no matter what your preference is!