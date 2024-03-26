Kambrook 2400W Upright Heater. Kambrook

from $99.00 at The Good Guys

With a contemporary black design, this sleek portable heater from Kambrook will fit effortlessly in your home as it delivers powerful warmth to heat medium to large rooms. With an adjustable thermostat with two heat settings, you'll be kept warm this winter no matter how low the temperature goes.

Key features:

240V electric fan heater

Safety tip-over cutoff switch and oscillating function ensure safe operation

1.5m cord length allows for flexible positioning

222mm wide x 322mm high x 164mm deep

Also has a cooling function to combat warmer weather

Available at:

DeLonghi Dragon4 Oil Column Heater. DeLonghi

DeLonghi Dragon4 Oil Column Heater

from $309.00 at David Jones

Convenient and safe, this fan-favourite oil portable heater from DeLonghi is highly practical and easy to warm your home with. Featuring an electronic panel that enables users to choose from three different heat settings, you'll be able to find a temperature you and your loved ones are most comfortable with ease.

Key features:

3 heat settings

24-hour timer

Thermal cut-off function to avoid overheating

Electronic thermostat helps to save energy

Available at:

Omega Altise Portable Ceramic Heater. Omega

Omega Altise Portable Ceramic Heater

from $149.00 at Bing Lee

Small and compact, this portable ceramic heater from Omega can be easily repositioned from room to room wherever and whenever you need it. With several adjustable heating modes, you'll also be able to adapt this heater to your personal warming needs in a short period of time thanks to its fast heat technology.

Key features:

The 7.5-hour timer allows you to set and forget

Fast heat technology

Fan only function

Has an integrated 3" LCD display and a soft touch base control that comes with a remote

2400W

70-degree oscillation

Has a fan-only function for warmer weather

Four adjustable heating modes and a five-degree to 30 degree-thermostat range

Available at:

$159.00 at Appliances Online

Spector Electric Fan Heater Spector

Spector Electric Fan Heater

from $91.00 at Big W

Gone are the days of rugging up inside and shivering non-stop from the "comforts" of your own home because this electric fan heater from Spector will have you warm and toasty in no time! Easy to move around, easy to adjust the temperature thanks to a handy remote control (meaning you don't have to move), and family-friendly tip-over technology - what's not to love?

Key features:

Ceramic heating element

60-degree oscillation

LED digital display

Low/high heat settings

Tip-over and overheat protection

8 Hour Timer

Available at:

$89.99 at Kogan

Kogan $96.99 at Woolworths

Woolworths $122.00 at Myer

Devanti Fan Heater 2000W Devanti

Devanti Fan Heater 2000W

from $27.95 at Big W

Cheap and efficient, this budget-friendly portable heater from Devanti will heat up any space in mere seconds. Whether you are frozen solid or would just enjoy an added level of warmth to your home, the two heating levels provide rapid and comfortable heating for those cooler days.

Key features:

Tip-over safety switch

21cm x 13.5cm x 27cm

Cooling function

Compact design

Convenient handle allows for easy transportation

Available at: