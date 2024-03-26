Kambrook 2400W Upright Fan Heater
from $99.00 at The Good Guys
With a contemporary black design, this sleek portable heater from Kambrook will fit effortlessly in your home as it delivers powerful warmth to heat medium to large rooms. With an adjustable thermostat with two heat settings, you'll be kept warm this winter no matter how low the temperature goes.
Key features:
- 240V electric fan heater
- Safety tip-over cutoff switch and oscillating function ensure safe operation
- 1.5m cord length allows for flexible positioning
- 222mm wide x 322mm high x 164mm deep
- Also has a cooling function to combat warmer weather
Available at:
- $99.00 at JB HI-FI
DeLonghi Dragon4 Oil Column Heater
from $309.00 at David Jones
Convenient and safe, this fan-favourite oil portable heater from DeLonghi is highly practical and easy to warm your home with. Featuring an electronic panel that enables users to choose from three different heat settings, you'll be able to find a temperature you and your loved ones are most comfortable with ease.
Key features:
- 3 heat settings
- 24-hour timer
- Thermal cut-off function to avoid overheating
- Electronic thermostat helps to save energy
Available at:
- $319.00 at The Good Guys
- $319.00 at Bing Lee
Omega Altise Portable Ceramic Heater
from $149.00 at Bing Lee
Small and compact, this portable ceramic heater from Omega can be easily repositioned from room to room wherever and whenever you need it. With several adjustable heating modes, you'll also be able to adapt this heater to your personal warming needs in a short period of time thanks to its fast heat technology.
Key features:
- The 7.5-hour timer allows you to set and forget
- Fast heat technology
- Fan only function
- Has an integrated 3" LCD display and a soft touch base control that comes with a remote
- 2400W
- 70-degree oscillation
- Has a fan-only function for warmer weather
- Four adjustable heating modes and a five-degree to 30 degree-thermostat range
Available at:
- $159.00 at Appliances Online
Spector Electric Fan Heater
from $91.00 at Big W
Gone are the days of rugging up inside and shivering non-stop from the "comforts" of your own home because this electric fan heater from Spector will have you warm and toasty in no time! Easy to move around, easy to adjust the temperature thanks to a handy remote control (meaning you don't have to move), and family-friendly tip-over technology - what's not to love?
Key features:
- Ceramic heating element
- 60-degree oscillation
- LED digital display
- Low/high heat settings
- Tip-over and overheat protection
- 8 Hour Timer
Available at:
- $89.99 at Kogan
- $96.99 at Woolworths
- $122.00 at Myer
Devanti Fan Heater 2000W
from $27.95 at Big W
Cheap and efficient, this budget-friendly portable heater from Devanti will heat up any space in mere seconds. Whether you are frozen solid or would just enjoy an added level of warmth to your home, the two heating levels provide rapid and comfortable heating for those cooler days.
Key features:
- Tip-over safety switch
- 21cm x 13.5cm x 27cm
- Cooling function
- Compact design
- Convenient handle allows for easy transportation
Available at:
- $27.95 at Dick Smith
- $42.95 at Myer