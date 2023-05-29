Which type of heater is best for bedroom?

If you're after a heating solution that doesn't require the layering of blankets, jumpers and more (although we do have some great suggestions if you're interested) - then choosing between all of the different types of heaters is your first task.

There are actually six different types of heaters to suit your needs. However it is recommended for bedrooms to lean towards the below:

Perhaps the highest recommended type of heater for bedrooms is the oil-filled heater. They're silent which is great for night-time, have many heat settings and timers to ensure safety and can retain heat once turned off for long-lasting heat, making them more energy efficient.

Convection heaters are particularly adept at heating up bedrooms, they work by drawing in cold air and passing it out into the room once it has been warmed. They're great for bigger sized rooms and are safe to keep on for long periods of time. The only down side is they may not be as silent as other alternatives, so if you're a light or sensitive sleeper keep that in mind.