What is the safest heater for sleeping?
Oil and convection heaters are usually the safest option to go for if you are looking for a heater that you can leave on while you sleep. As they tend to have a lower surface temperature, and don't have exposed heating elements they're a safe bet.
Just ensure no matter what type of heater to check for damages, oil spills, keep all flammable items away from any heater at all times and to turn it off when it is unattended.
The key to safety while you sleep is to search for a heater with timing functions so it can turn off once you have fallen asleep and turn back on before you jump out of bed in the morning.
The best heaters for your bedroom in 2023
On the hunt for a heater this winter? Below we have done some digging to find the best heaters for your bedrooms this season.
Delonghi Radia S digital oil column, $249 at Myer
Stay warm all night long with this high quality oil heater that delivers long-lasting heat and fills the space, silently. It has a digital control panel to set between temperatures, power levels and timers with ease.
It's also easy to move throughout the house and is sleek enough to not disrupt your carefully curated home.
Noirot Spot Plus panel heater, $489 at The Good Guys
Gently heat your bedroom without wasting energy thanks to the method of convection heating. It has a built-in precision thermostat to maintain your desired temperature and reduce waste. It's also silent and great for allergy sufferers due to the fact that no air is blown around.
In terms of safety it has lockable childproof settings and thermal safety.
Goldair Smart Wi-Fi Ceramic tower heater, $219 at Myer
For a high-tech and smart option, this wi-fi controlled heater can be changed from your phone through the app and voice control. It has two heat settings and timer abilities as well as safety features for your peace of mind.
Purifier hot+cool formaldehyde, $1099 (usually $1149) at Dyson
Purify your room while you heat it, this all in one appliance from Dyson can function as an air conditioner as well and will detect and destroy harmful formaldehyde from the air.
Enjoy cleaner air and targeted heating to evenly warm whole rooms.
DeLonghi Panel heater with timer, $329 at Bing Lee
Feel the warmth of evenly distributed air throughout the room thanks to the fan system as well as timer for safety and less electricity waste.
It's slim and sturdy design also makes for a chic addition to the room.