Harbour Housewares Cast Iron Fire Pit, $63 from Amazon
Durably crafted, this fire pit burner can be used again and again for years and looks stylish even by day when there’s no fire burning inside.
Outdoor 32 Inch Outdoor BBQ Grill Fire Pit Patio Garden Camping Heater, $119.96 from Kogan
Constructed in heavy-duty steel and equipped with multiple accessories with a protective mesh screen lid, this fire pit ensures great durability for years of outdoor fun.
Eva Solo Fireglobe Fire Pit, $899 from Hard To Find
With its sculptural shape, you can move this fireplace anywhere you’d like using its integrated handles.
It also creates a wonderfully cosy atmosphere and provides ample warmth, so you can stay outdoors all night.
Outdoor Fire Pit Black, $187.95 from Myer
With its hardy cement construction, this fire pit exudes all the vibes of a rustic fireplace from times long past.
With its spacious burning area, the fire pit table can handle a large amount of charcoal or firewood to keep the fires burning well through the night.
3 in 1 Fire Pit BBQ Grill Pits Outdoor Patio Garden Heater Fireplace Round BBQS, $172.21 from Amazon
This outdoor garden fire pit is ideal for cool evenings, providing cosy warmth, lithe light which makes a beautiful, captivating, comfortable atmosphere.
