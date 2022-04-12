When you think of a cold winter night, you immediately picture cosying up next to the fire with a warm cup of cocoa in one hand and some toasted marshmallows in the other.

It’s a scene that has a permanent place in our minds for the very reason that it is the epitome of comfort and warmth.

And it’s something that can easily be replicated at home with the right equipment - namely outdoor fire pits.

Serving as a functional statement piece for your backyard, a fire pit will completely transform the way you host friends and family at home.

So, as we move into the colder seasons, here’s where you can shop the best outdoor fire pits in Australia.