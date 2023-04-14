The best stick blenders to shop in 2023
Breville The All in One Stick Blender, $245.15 (usually $299) at Myer
The ultimate kitchen gadget for all your blending, mashing, whisking, and chopping needs. With its powerful motor and stainless steel blades, this versatile blender makes quick work of any ingredient. Plus, its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a must-have for any home cook. No need to buy both a blender and food processor, save the cash and splurge on this handy tool.
Maxim Stick blender, $26.99 (usually $34.99) at House
Looking for a budget-friendly stick mixer that gets the job done? With its powerful motor and stainless steel blades, this stick mixer makes blending and mixing a breeze. Plus, its compact design and easy-to-use features make it perfect for small kitchens or on-the-go cooking.
Classic variable speed hand blender, $129 (usually $179) at KitchenAid
Elevate your kitchen game with this blender from cult kitchen brand KitchenAid in bold and vibrant red. With its powerful motor and variable speed options, this hand blender can handle anything from soups to smoothies with ease.
Braun MultiQuick hand held blender, $288.15 (usually $339) at Myer
If you're serious about your soups then this is the blender for you. This splurge-worthy tool can blend, knead, process and more at three different modes and faster than ever before. With its powerful motor and unique ActiveBlade technology, this hand blender makes blending and pureeing easier than ever before.
Kambrook Turbo boost hand mixer, $79 at The Good Guys
With a stainless steel blade that will cut, blend, mix, chop and mash anything you are planning on cooking up in the kitchen. It's machine washable which makes clean up a breeze and includes a processing and whipping attachment.
Westinghouse stick mixer, $75 at Catch.com.au
Looking for a stick blender that's powerful, durable yet simple? This impressive gadget is packed with features that make blending and chopping a breeze, such as its powerful 800W motor, variable speed settings, and stainless steel blades. And with its sleek design and ergonomic handle, this stick mixer is comfortable to use even for extended periods of time. Whether you're whipping up a smoothie, pureeing soup, or making a dip, it's the perfect kitchen companion.
WATCH: Cream of Chicken Soup