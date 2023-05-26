Is it safe to use heated blankets?

Rightfully, many people are concerned with the safety hazards around using heated blankets. However if used correctly and following suggestions for proper use, you can ensure you are being as safe as possible.

Turn off your electric blanket when it is not being used.

Ensure to read your blankets safety instructions.

Time your blanket to turn off after a couple of hours if you are going to sleep, otherwise ensure to turn it off before you nod off.

Avoid using an electric blanket on a water bed at all times.

Don't wash electric blankets.

Do not turn on or plug in a wet or damp blanket.

Store your blanket rolled rather than folded to keep the wiring intact.

Unplug your electric blanket before you leave the house.

Want to shop your own electric blankets this winter? Read on to find our top picks.

The best electric blankets to add to your home this winter

Breville

Breville BodyZone antibacterial fitted electric blanket, $223.20 (usually $279) at Myer

This is a great option for those with allergies as this blanket is actually antibacterial. It also uses Breville's Bodyzone technology to distribute heat setting throughout the body with six different options to choose from. Use the auto safety timer to ensure you can turn the blanket off from one to nine hours.

Bambury

Bambury Premium electric blanket, $357.95 at THE ICONIC

The Bambury Premium Blanket comes with two controllers for you and your bedmate to select your own individual heating settings - because we all know the struggle of trying to cater to each others body temperatures!

Dreamaker

Dreamaker Bamboo quilted heated blanket, $109.95 (usually $149.95) at Amazon

This ultra-soft heated blanket is made from sustainably sourced bamboo materials that is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Another option that has varied temperature settings for whoever is in the bed and it can also be washed when following the instructions.

Gainsborough

Gainsborough Electric blanket, $153.99 (usually $219.99) at Adairs

Snuggle into bed and prepare for a cosy nights sleep thanks to this fleecy fitted electric blanket that even has a concentrated panel at the bottom for cold feet.

Dreamaker

Dreamaker Fleece top electric blanket, $149 at Temple & Webster

If you live in an extra cold climate, this is the blanket for you. This fleece topped electric blanket feels like sleeping on a cloud and will keep you warm all the way until spring with up to nine settings, timer and individual control. It's also machine washable - gamechanger.

