With a million sheet options to choose from , a new kid on the block has certainly grabbed our attention. And if you're looking to go green and on the hunt for sustainable luxury alternatives, then bamboo sheets are your beds new best friend.

A good night's sleep is essential to our overall wellbeing, and with the added hour of daylight savings as we head into autumn - you can bet we are savouring every minute in bed and snuggling into our favourite sheets .

Made from bamboo fibres (obviously) extracted from the plant and woven into a lightweight, breathable fabric that will have you staying bed well past the second alarm goes off.

Bamboo is a renewable material that requires far less water than your average cotton plant, it also is one of the fastest growing plants in the world. The process of taking bamboo from the stalk to the sheets is also generally less harmful to the environment, making it a win win in our books.

If you are looking for more reasons to convert to bamboo sheets then keep reading because the benefits are endless:

They're super breathable which is perfect for hot sleepers, even during cooler months.

which is perfect for hot sleepers, even during cooler months. They're known for their moisture-wicking properties , absorbing sweat to keep you dry and comfy all night long.

, absorbing sweat to keep you dry and comfy all night long. Bamboo is a super strong material , so these sheets are particularly durable and will last you for years to come.

, so these sheets are particularly durable and will last you for years to come. If you struggle with allergies, these are a great option as they are anti-bacterial to keep your space clean and clear of nasties.

Want to try out some bamboo sheets for yourself? Well you are in luck because we have done the research for you and found some of the best brands to buy. Sleep well!