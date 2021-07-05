We’re deep into the icy depths of winter and even with our heaters blazing at their maximum setting, the chill can still manage to creep in.

As we try to cosy up on the couch and enjoy our latest Netflix binge all we want is to curl up and keep as warm as possible.

Enter the Oodie.

The hoodie meets blanket has taken the internet by storm and it’s not hard to see why. Okay, maybe visually it isn’t the chicest of attire, but it sure is warm and when we’re at home on the sofa we know where our priorities lie.

Plus, there’s plenty of cute prints or colours to choose from so finding one to suit your aesthetic is easy.

Outside of the OG Oodie itself there are a number of toasty warm alternatives out there too.

We’ve rounded up the best options below.