This Electric Oil Heater sits on wheels making it perfect to move from room to room. Plus, with three heat settings, you can stay comfortable and warm no matter how chilly it gets.

Kogan

With 2400W of heating power, an adjustable thermostat with three power settings, and 11 heating fins, this oil heater delivers streams of warmth for you to get nice and toasty with ease. It also features a sturdy handle and four smooth castors, making it easy to move between rooms.

The Good Guys

The DeLonghi column heater features three heat settings, so you can find the heat level that's just right for you. With its timer, you can wake up to regularly scheduled heat so you don't have to wait around to get warm on those frosty mornings before work!

Appliances Online

This heater comes with a turbo fan, which creates rapid heat circulation. Offering 2 heat settings with thermostat control, it also features a portable radiator design, so you can warm up your room for longer and at a faster rate. Designed with 5 fins and featuring a Turbo Fan Boost, the Dimplex Oil Column Heater with Turbo Fan offers rapid heat circulation to warm up your room faster while also effectively maintaining the heat for longer.

Kogan

Come home to a toasty house with the nifty timer function and leave it running while you sleep without having to worry about switching it off – let the automatic timer do the work! You can feel safe and secure leaving the heater running all day long with overheating protection and move it around the house freely with the four castor wheels.

