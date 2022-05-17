Miz Casa and Co Luxury Hooded Blanket - Pink
This oversized pale pink hoodie is luxurious, cosy, and great for your next movie night.
Buy it via The Iconic for currently $49.
Be equal parts comfy and warm with this soft and luxurious blanket-lined hoodie. Made of extra-soft flannel and premium fleece material, you won’t want to take it off.
Buy it via Catch for currently $63.99.
Be warm, snug (and cute) with this penguin design Oodie. Made cruelty-free from quality materials, with added length for comfort, your naps just got elevated.
Buy it via Oodie for currently $84.
Miz Casa and Co Luxury Hooded Blanket - Cloudy Grey Star
Starry nights have never been so cosy with this night sky inspired hooded blanket. Keep warm at home or on the go with this oversized beauty.
Buy it via Hard To Find for currently $89.
Adairs Teddy Pink Floral Hooded Blanket
Cute, fun, soft and comfortable are four words to describe this hooded blanket. It's perfect for snuggling up indoors or for the great outdoors.
Buy it via Adairs for currently $49.99.
Ovela Reversible Cuddle Hoodie
Freezing nights are sorted with this reversible – not to mention comfy and warm – hooded blanket. Stay nice and toasty with its soft interior.
Buy it via Matt Blat for currently $29.99.
If you’re less keen on cutesy prints, this purple tie-dyed Oodie is more low-key for your cuddly nights in. And just as cosy as the penguin one.
Buy it via Oodie for currently $84.
Etsy Personalised Hooded Blanket
If you’re really wanting to go all out for a gift for your partner, you can customise your own hoodie with a photo of your choosing – whether it be your dog, your significant other, Kyle Sandilands – the choice is yours, we're not judging... much.