The Iconic

Miz Casa and Co Luxury Hooded Blanket - Pink

This oversized pale pink hoodie is luxurious, cosy, and great for your next movie night.

Buy it via The Iconic for currently $49.

Catch

Blanket Hoodie Ultra Plush

Be equal parts comfy and warm with this soft and luxurious blanket-lined hoodie. Made of extra-soft flannel and premium fleece material, you won’t want to take it off.

Buy it via Catch for currently $63.99.

Oodie

Penguin Oodie

Be warm, snug (and cute) with this penguin design Oodie. Made cruelty-free from quality materials, with added length for comfort, your naps just got elevated.

Buy it via Oodie for currently $84.

Hard To Find

Miz Casa and Co Luxury Hooded Blanket - Cloudy Grey Star

Starry nights have never been so cosy with this night sky inspired hooded blanket. Keep warm at home or on the go with this oversized beauty.

Buy it via Hard To Find for currently $89.

Adairs

Adairs Teddy Pink Floral Hooded Blanket

Cute, fun, soft and comfortable are four words to describe this hooded blanket. It's perfect for snuggling up indoors or for the great outdoors.

Buy it via Adairs for currently $49.99.

Matt Blatt

Ovela Reversible Cuddle Hoodie

Freezing nights are sorted with this reversible – not to mention comfy and warm – hooded blanket. Stay nice and toasty with its soft interior.

Buy it via Matt Blat for currently $29.99.

Oodie

Purple Oodie

If you’re less keen on cutesy prints, this purple tie-dyed Oodie is more low-key for your cuddly nights in. And just as cosy as the penguin one.

Buy it via Oodie for currently $84.

Etsy

Etsy Personalised Hooded Blanket

If you’re really wanting to go all out for a gift for your partner, you can customise your own hoodie with a photo of your choosing – whether it be your dog, your significant other, Kyle Sandilands – the choice is yours, we're not judging... much.

Buy it now via Etsy starting from currently $121.36.