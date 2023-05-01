The best long formal dresses for any occasion in 2023

Chancery

Chancery Illusion midi, $149.95 at THE ICONIC

A silky slip dress is a sure fire dress to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love this sage green shade that suits any skin colour.

Halston

Halston Heritage Draped crepe de chine gown, $189 (usually $776) at The Outnet

If you’re after a luxe look for less then you can’t miss the opportunity to shop an iconic Halston gown at a fraction of the price. The bold jade hue makes an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.

Ted Baker

Addilin cowl neck slip dress, $399 at Ted Baker

This stunning dress is just perfect for special occasions whether it be date nights out, gala dinners or formal events. Accessorise with a pop of colour to play into the bold floral print.

TWIICE

TWIICE Elegance satin maxi, $269 at THE ICONIC

A great option for those wanting to opt for something more modest, or perhaps just want to add coverage for winter weddings and events - this silky maxi dress stuns in a delicate light blue colour.

Mossman

Mossman Love In The Dark midi dress, $195.97 (usually $279.95) at Myer

This glamorous dress is made from a luxurious silky satin fabric and is easy to style to suit a range of occasions. The asymmetric draping adds an eye-catching point of difference.

Shona Joy

Shona Joy Luxe asymmetrical gathered maxi dress, $295 at THE ICONIC

Australian label Shona Joy is known for their mid-priced formal wear and we can’t go past this glamorous pink slip.

Aje

Sienna maxi dress, $373 (usually $625) at Aje

Splurge out and treat yourself to one of Aje’s iconic dresses for your upcoming special occasion. This stunning fuchsia maxi dress is a show stopper and on sale!

Bec & Bridge

Bec & Bridge Malia cross over maxi dress, $280 at David Jones

If you’re wanting that quintessential Australian formal style, you can hardly go wrong with Bec & Bridge. This candy-coloured slip can work for both formal and more informal occasions meaning more bang for your buck.

Minima Esenciales

Minima Esenciales Karina drop waist dress, $300 at THE ICONIC

Achieve that fashion-forward, vintage-inspired look with this timeless dress by Australian brand Minima Esenciales. A splurge-worthy gown, this fitted at the waist gown will be the talk of the event.

Showpo

Jemmah one shoulder maxi dress, $129.95 at Showpo

Shimmer, sparkle and shine without blowing your budget thanks to Showpo. This gorgeous floor-length gown with a high slit just oozes confidence and sophistication.

Sheike

Vanity maxi dress, $249.99 at Sheike

Perfect for a black-tie event, this velvet floor-length gown has a fitted bodice and boning to create a jaw-dropping silhouette.

Camilla

Button through dress with yoke, $899 at Camilla

If this is a truly special occasion and you’re wanting to spend some cash for a real treat - you can never go wrong with iconic Aussie designer Camilla. This bold maxi dress is perfectly summery but will brighten up even the coldest winter day.

Sheike

Eliza maxi dress, $249.99 at Sheike

Sometimes we want something a little loose and formless even for special events, this stunning pleated gown is the ideal dress to fit the bill in that case. With a statement ruffled neckline and flattering cross-back straps - no need to squeeze and stuff yourself into a dress in the name of style.

