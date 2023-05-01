The best long formal dresses for any occasion in 2023
Chancery Illusion midi, $149.95 at THE ICONIC
A silky slip dress is a sure fire dress to dress up or down depending on the occasion. We love this sage green shade that suits any skin colour.
Halston Heritage Draped crepe de chine gown, $189 (usually $776) at The Outnet
If you’re after a luxe look for less then you can’t miss the opportunity to shop an iconic Halston gown at a fraction of the price. The bold jade hue makes an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.
Addilin cowl neck slip dress, $399 at Ted Baker
This stunning dress is just perfect for special occasions whether it be date nights out, gala dinners or formal events. Accessorise with a pop of colour to play into the bold floral print.
TWIICE Elegance satin maxi, $269 at THE ICONIC
A great option for those wanting to opt for something more modest, or perhaps just want to add coverage for winter weddings and events - this silky maxi dress stuns in a delicate light blue colour.
Mossman Love In The Dark midi dress, $195.97 (usually $279.95) at Myer
This glamorous dress is made from a luxurious silky satin fabric and is easy to style to suit a range of occasions. The asymmetric draping adds an eye-catching point of difference.
Shona Joy Luxe asymmetrical gathered maxi dress, $295 at THE ICONIC
Australian label Shona Joy is known for their mid-priced formal wear and we can’t go past this glamorous pink slip.
Sienna maxi dress, $373 (usually $625) at Aje
Splurge out and treat yourself to one of Aje’s iconic dresses for your upcoming special occasion. This stunning fuchsia maxi dress is a show stopper and on sale!
Bec & Bridge Malia cross over maxi dress, $280 at David Jones
If you’re wanting that quintessential Australian formal style, you can hardly go wrong with Bec & Bridge. This candy-coloured slip can work for both formal and more informal occasions meaning more bang for your buck.
Minima Esenciales Karina drop waist dress, $300 at THE ICONIC
Achieve that fashion-forward, vintage-inspired look with this timeless dress by Australian brand Minima Esenciales. A splurge-worthy gown, this fitted at the waist gown will be the talk of the event.
Jemmah one shoulder maxi dress, $129.95 at Showpo
Shimmer, sparkle and shine without blowing your budget thanks to Showpo. This gorgeous floor-length gown with a high slit just oozes confidence and sophistication.
Vanity maxi dress, $249.99 at Sheike
Perfect for a black-tie event, this velvet floor-length gown has a fitted bodice and boning to create a jaw-dropping silhouette.
Button through dress with yoke, $899 at Camilla
If this is a truly special occasion and you’re wanting to spend some cash for a real treat - you can never go wrong with iconic Aussie designer Camilla. This bold maxi dress is perfectly summery but will brighten up even the coldest winter day.
Eliza maxi dress, $249.99 at Sheike
Sometimes we want something a little loose and formless even for special events, this stunning pleated gown is the ideal dress to fit the bill in that case. With a statement ruffled neckline and flattering cross-back straps - no need to squeeze and stuff yourself into a dress in the name of style.
