Getty

Princess Catherine was a vision in white at the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). The one-shouldered Alexander McQueen gown was, in fact, an upcycled version of the very dress she wore a few years prior at the 2019 awards. With the addition of a draping bow sleeve, arm-length black velvet gloves, a black clutch and statement Zara earrings, it was practically a new look in and of itself!

Getty

The Princess wore a sparkling ruby gown at a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2022. Accentuated with Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's Lotus Flower Tiara, Catherine looked every bit the royal. The floor-length Jenny Packham gown was further accented with the late Queen's Royal Family Order badge and the sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order.

Getty

In full Royal duty, the Princess attended King Charles' first royal banquet. The bedazzled Jenny Packham dress was paired with The Lover's Knot Tiara (which Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana both wore).

Getty

In a Cinderella-esque Phillipa Leply gown, Catherine looked the picture of perfection. Adorned with a lariat chain and matching earrings from Vans Cleef & Arpels, it's safe to say she pulled out a true showstopping look during her and Prince William's royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

Getty

During the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal tour of the Caribbean, Catherine also stunned in an emerald Jenny Packham number. The trailing bejewelled bodice only added to the breathtaking look.

Getty

At the 2021 London premiere of No Time to Die, Kate truly channelled the energy of a Bond girl. Opting for a shimmering gold ensemble by Jenny Packham, the Princess exuded Hollywood glamour and regal charm. The floor-length dress featured intricate sequin detailing, a flattering silhouette, and a subtle cape-like effect that added a touch of drama.

Getty

Princess Catherine captivated in a white and gold Alexander McQueen gown at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020. Featured were floral embellishments, a flattering sweetheart neckline, and a cinched waist. The flowing skirt added a touch of ethereal beauty as Kate gracefully walked the red carpet. Paired with delicate accessories and her signature radiant smile, she truly left a lasting impression at the prestigious event.

Getty

During the Royal Tour of Pakistan in 2019, Princess Kate wowed onlookers with a stunning green gown by Jenny Packham. The ethereal ensemble featured a flowing silhouette, exquisitely embellished with intricate beading and sequins. The jewel-toned gown payed homage to the country's heritage and craftsmanship.

Getty

During the 2016 premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, Kate mesmerised attendees in a breathtaking white gown by the Self Portrait. The elegant dress featured delicate lace detailing, sheer panels, and intricate embroidery, showcasing the brand's signature style.

Getty

The Princess made a memorable fashion statement at the 2012 premiere of War Horse. Designed by Alexander McQueen, the floor-length dress showcased the then-Duchesses' impeccable taste and regal charm. The gown featured a delicate blend of black lace and silk, intricately embroidered with floral motifs.

Getty

Who could forget the moment when Kate Middleton became the Duchess of Cambridge?! Donning a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, the stunning dress remains an iconic piece of fashion history.