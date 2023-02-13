Hanna Platform Mule, $69.99 at Rubi
Womens Harvey IV Heel Mules - Bone, $40 at Target
Add an earring
One of our number one tricks to dress up a look is with a drop earring. Anything that is slightly dangly will create interest to any outfit or neckline. Go with simple metals like silver or gold. Plus they’re small enough to carry with you wherever you go for a quick change.
Kaes Textured Rectangle Drop Earrings, $14.99 at Forever New
Gold Round Illusion Layer Drop Earrings, $14.99 at Lovisa
Lose the strap
If you’re rocking a crossbody during the day, most straps are removable so unclip and make it a clutch for an added touch of evening elegance.
Black Triple Pocket Crossbody Bag, $39.99 at Colette
Cinch in
If your working week staple is a midi dress or skirt and shirt, try adding a evening belt for a touch of sparkle and to transform the shape of your outfit. Rhinestones are back, as well as tie styles!
HM Belt, $24.99 at HM