Hanna Platform Mule Rubi

Hanna Platform Mule, $69.99 at Rubi

SHOP NOW

Womens Harvey IV Heel Mules - Bone Target

Womens Harvey IV Heel Mules - Bone, $40 at Target

SHOP NOW

Add an earring

One of our number one tricks to dress up a look is with a drop earring. Anything that is slightly dangly will create interest to any outfit or neckline. Go with simple metals like silver or gold. Plus they’re small enough to carry with you wherever you go for a quick change.

Kaes Textured Rectangle Drop Earrings Forever New

Kaes Textured Rectangle Drop Earrings, $14.99 at Forever New

SHOP NOW

Gold Round Illusion Layer Drop Earrings Lovisa

Gold Round Illusion Layer Drop Earrings, $14.99 at Lovisa

SHOP NOW

Lose the strap

If you’re rocking a crossbody during the day, most straps are removable so unclip and make it a clutch for an added touch of evening elegance.

Black Triple Pocket Crossbody Bag Colette

Black Triple Pocket Crossbody Bag, $39.99 at Colette

SHOP NOW

Cinch in

If your working week staple is a midi dress or skirt and shirt, try adding a evening belt for a touch of sparkle and to transform the shape of your outfit. Rhinestones are back, as well as tie styles!

HM Belt HM

HM Belt, $24.99 at HM

SHOP NOW