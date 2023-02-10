Depending on the dress code of the event you can opt for patterns, colour and sparkles should you choose to and you can accessorise with clutches, brooches, heels and glam to level up your outfit.
Still stuck on what to wear? It's always helpful to ask the bride and groom what they have in mind, if they want you in a particular colour for photos, need to fit into a colour scheme or even just have the perfect look thought out just for you.
We've taken it on ourselves to give you a hand and have rounded up our favourite mother of the bride dresses to suit any style, dress code, weather or budget to make the experience that little bit easier.
The best mother of the bride dresses for 2023
Ginger & Smart Ellipse dress, $369 (usually $745) at THE ICONIC
Go bold with this electric pink hue in an endlessly flattering silhouette. It offers coverage and elegance with the midi length and bell sleeves and is perfect for day time weddings in spring or summer.
Bronte satin pleated midi dress, $189.99 at Forever New
An elegant midi that feels like the ideal fit for a modern mother of the bride, the colour makes it ideal for summer weddings and the pleated shapes offer an interesting addition to the silhouette.
The Fated Ezra maxi dress, $89 (usually $149.95) at THE ICONIC
Looking for something more muted? This chic maxi is perfect for autumn weddings due to the colour and can be layered with a throw or coat if the weather turns.
Kimono sleeve dress, $749 at Camilla
Shopping for a tropical destination wedding? Consider yourself a maximalist? Want to splurge on a piece from an iconic Australian designer? Look no further than Camilla! Their new plus size range goes up to 3XL too.
V-Neck midi dress, $279 at Country Road
Dressing for a cool weather wedding but still want to go for something bright? This Country Road midi is your go to and it's versatile enough to be dressed up or down for other evening events or even the office!
Plus Occasion angel sleeve chiffon midi, $42.40 (usually $85) at Boohoo
Keep it simple yet stylish with a midi length chiffon dress that creates movement without being too much of a statement. It's available in sizes 16 to 28 and comes in black and rose too depending on the dress code.
Tussah Rosanna midi dress, $159.95 at THE ICONIC
This stunning midi dress is a perfect modern look for summer, spring or beach weddings and the bold colour can fit into dress codes that may ask for warm colours. It's also another option that can be dressed up or down to wear again.
Tussah Madilyn midi dress, $149.95 at THE ICONIC
Another dress from Australian dress Tussah that should be top of your list for the wedding! A silky soft midi that offers coverage and the muted sage hue is extremely versatile for any wedding.
Va Va Voom dress, $118.97 (usually $169.95) at City Chic
Timeless, flattering and stylish this ballet pink dress will suit any dress code and is available in sizes up to AU 24. It's boned to add some structure and flatter your curves.
Mara Cowl-Back midi dress, $179.99 at Forever New
The perfect winter gown this silky soft midi is the ideal colour for a black tie cool weather wedding.
Another splurge option that you'll be sure to wear time and time again. It's trans seasonal which means extra wear and can be dressed up and down for any occasion.
City Chic Ophelia maxi dress, $104.96 (usually $149.95) at THE ICONIC
Looking to wear black for the wedding? This stylish maxi hugs all of your curves and is a timeless piece that will suit almost any formal or winter dress code.
