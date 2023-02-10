Opt for a black tie ready gown like Kathy or something more modern and slinky like Posh. Instagram /@kathyhilton, @victoriabeckham

Depending on the dress code of the event you can opt for patterns, colour and sparkles should you choose to and you can accessorise with clutches, brooches, heels and glam to level up your outfit.

Still stuck on what to wear? It's always helpful to ask the bride and groom what they have in mind, if they want you in a particular colour for photos, need to fit into a colour scheme or even just have the perfect look thought out just for you.

We've taken it on ourselves to give you a hand and have rounded up our favourite mother of the bride dresses to suit any style, dress code, weather or budget to make the experience that little bit easier.

The best mother of the bride dresses for 2023

Ginger & Smart

Ginger & Smart Ellipse dress, $369 (usually $745) at THE ICONIC

Go bold with this electric pink hue in an endlessly flattering silhouette. It offers coverage and elegance with the midi length and bell sleeves and is perfect for day time weddings in spring or summer.

SHOP NOW

Forever New

Bronte satin pleated midi dress, $189.99 at Forever New

An elegant midi that feels like the ideal fit for a modern mother of the bride, the colour makes it ideal for summer weddings and the pleated shapes offer an interesting addition to the silhouette.

SHOP NOW

The Fated

The Fated Ezra maxi dress, $89 (usually $149.95) at THE ICONIC

Looking for something more muted? This chic maxi is perfect for autumn weddings due to the colour and can be layered with a throw or coat if the weather turns.

SHOP NOW

Camilla

Kimono sleeve dress, $749 at Camilla

Shopping for a tropical destination wedding? Consider yourself a maximalist? Want to splurge on a piece from an iconic Australian designer? Look no further than Camilla! Their new plus size range goes up to 3XL too.

SHOP NOW

Country Road

V-Neck midi dress, $279 at Country Road

Dressing for a cool weather wedding but still want to go for something bright? This Country Road midi is your go to and it's versatile enough to be dressed up or down for other evening events or even the office!

SHOP NOW

Boohoo

Plus Occasion angel sleeve chiffon midi, $42.40 (usually $85) at Boohoo

Keep it simple yet stylish with a midi length chiffon dress that creates movement without being too much of a statement. It's available in sizes 16 to 28 and comes in black and rose too depending on the dress code.

SHOP NOW

Tussah

Tussah Rosanna midi dress, $159.95 at THE ICONIC

This stunning midi dress is a perfect modern look for summer, spring or beach weddings and the bold colour can fit into dress codes that may ask for warm colours. It's also another option that can be dressed up or down to wear again.

SHOP NOW

Tussah

Tussah Madilyn midi dress, $149.95 at THE ICONIC

Another dress from Australian dress Tussah that should be top of your list for the wedding! A silky soft midi that offers coverage and the muted sage hue is extremely versatile for any wedding.

SHOP NOW

City Chic

Va Va Voom dress, $118.97 (usually $169.95) at City Chic

Timeless, flattering and stylish this ballet pink dress will suit any dress code and is available in sizes up to AU 24. It's boned to add some structure and flatter your curves.

SHOP NOW

Forever New

Mara Cowl-Back midi dress, $179.99 at Forever New

The perfect winter gown this silky soft midi is the ideal colour for a black tie cool weather wedding.

SHOP NOW

Oroton

Pleated dress, $549 at Oroton

Another splurge option that you'll be sure to wear time and time again. It's trans seasonal which means extra wear and can be dressed up and down for any occasion.

SHOP NOW

City Chic

City Chic Ophelia maxi dress, $104.96 (usually $149.95) at THE ICONIC

Looking to wear black for the wedding? This stylish maxi hugs all of your curves and is a timeless piece that will suit almost any formal or winter dress code.

SHOP NOW

LEAD IMAGE: Instagram / @krisjenner, @kathyhilton

WATCH: Zoe Marshall dances for husband Benji at wedding vow renewal