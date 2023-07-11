The five classifications of body shape are no new invention. In fact, they have been labelled 'dated' by some. A long-withstanding concept in the fashion industry, over the number of years that the labelling of a body's shape has existed, many have now come to adopt the understanding that classifications span much further than the five that seem to be integrated into fashion vernacular.

In saying this, there's a reason the 'body shape' concept has withstood the eras - usefulness. While we're not talking about aspirations - because, frankly, body shape comes down to genetics and not how much someone eats or exercises - they can be considered a guide to dressing in a flattering way for your own body. It's about emphasising your features rather than hiding them, granting a sense of confidence and autonomy to the dresser.

When it comes to winter fashion, many will relate to the struggle of finding flattering clothing. When the cold comes into the picture, all sense of shape seems to be thrown out the window in trade for warmth and marshmallow-like comfort that only a puffer jacket will grant. No more!

Style and warmth are not trade-offs. With the integration of our age-old friend, the body type classifications, you can dress the weather and for your body.

WATCH: How to find a swimsuit for your body type. Article continues after video.