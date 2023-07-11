A brief description of the body types
For tips on finding your body shape, read our guide to finding your body type. Here, we provide a brief recount of the five types.
Hourglass
Bust and hips are roughly the same measurements. Waist tends to be narrower and more defined.
Pear
Described as more 'bottom-heavy'. Bust and shoulders are narrower than the hips and butt.
Apple
Fuller around the midsection, hips, shoulders and waistline have the same width. Lower legs and arms tend to be more slender.
Inverted triangle
Described as the opposite of the pear shape, being 'top-heavy'. Shoulders tend to be wider than the waist and hips.
Rectangle
Shoulders, waist, hip, and busts are likely a similar width.
Coats for the body types
Laura and Madeline provide coat recommendations based on body shape.
Hourglass
Opt for coats "that draw attention to your narrow waist; a belted trench, a wrap coat, a double-breasted blazer or a cropped bomber jacket."
AERE Organic Cotton Trench, $250 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW
Pear
Opt for "styles that accentuate your smaller top frame, tailored or cropped jackets, bomber jackets, trench coats that accentuate your waist and full-length coats."
Olivia Wrap Coat, $189.99 at Forever New | SHOP NOW
Apple
Look for styles that "are open and oversized... to accentuate your legs, as well as peplum and blazer styles that can cinch in just below your bust area."
Calli Lily Coat, $169.95 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW
Inverted triangle
"Dressing for your type is all about balancing out your broad shoulders by drawing attention to your lower half, so opt for coat styles that have small collars or are collarless, or long, fitted styles."
Piper Felt Wrap Coat in Black, $249.95 (currently $129) at Myer | SHOP NOW
Rectangle
"Coat styles that suit you are structured, belted or double-breasted. Denim jackets and vests also suit your shape."
Madison The Label Annabelle Jacket, $165 at THE ICONIC | SHOP NOW