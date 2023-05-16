When it comes to cool-weather fashion, Rebecca says her philosophy is layering. By investing in "two great knits with a roll-neck collar", she layers them under coats and (top tip) sizes up for extra coziness.

She recommends the &me Women's Checkered Jacquard Knit Jumper as "the perfect pop of colour".

&me Women's Checkered Jacquard Knit Jumper Big W/Instagram

&me Women's Checkered Jacquard Knit Jumper, $30 at Big W | SHOP NOW

Having an 'outfit formula' is also key when you're looking to save time and hassle coordinating an outfit. A simple equation of staples e.g. trousers, blouse, and coat allows you to mix and match for a stylish signature look every time.

For Rebecca, this is "very basic but classic" look: a turtleneck, jeans, blazer, trench coat for layering, boots or sneakers, sunglasses and a hat to finish it off.

"I know it will look chic every time, even if I'm rushing out the door," she said.

She recommends the The 1964 Denim Company Women's Blair Bootleg Wash Jeans as a staple in her outfit formula.

The 1964 Denim Company Women's Blair Bootleg Wash Jeans Big W

The 1964 Denim Company Women's Blair Bootleg Wash Jeans, $25 at Big W | SHOP NOW

For those who are looking to save on clothing this winter, staples can be incorporated into your daily 'outfit formula'. For winter, Rebecca suggests looking for a trench coat, a cosy knit, and sneakers.

Then, when you're wanting to change up your look more, statement pieces are a great addition.

"If you tend to gravitate towards black clothing for winter, adding a statement piece is a great way to add a pop of colour and elevate your look," she said.

"This can be done with a colourful top, jumper or even a bag like the &me Women's Shoulder Bag. I personally love a bold earring with a slick up-do."

Another golden piece of advice Rebecca shared is considering outfit versatility - particularly when shopping on a budget.

"When I’m purchasing a new item I always ask myself what will this item go with and will it successfully inject into my current wardrobe. If you can visualise yourself wearing the item multiple times then it’s definitely worth the price per wear."

&me Women's Smart Coat Big W

&me Women's Smart Coat, $49 at Big W | SHOP NOW

If you take anything from Rebecca's advice, however, invest in a trench coat!

"They finish off winter looks perfectly and you can wear them over the top of anything. You can dress them up or down, and you know you’re going to look sophisticated no matter where you’re heading."