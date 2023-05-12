The best kids clothes for winter 2023

Cotton On Kids

With a focus on quality and affordability, Cotton On Kids' trendy and colourful collection includes cosy sweaters, adorable dresses, and durable outerwear, all designed with the active lifestyles of kids in mind. Whether it's a day at the playground or a family gathering, Cotton On Kids offers stylish and practical fashion options for every child of any age.

Our pick: Sofia Bomber Jacket, $48.99 (usually $69.99) at Cotton On Kids

Milkshake

Get all of the wardrobe essentials for your little one at Milkshake, stocked through Myer. The brand have statement wardrobe pieces in rainbow hues, basics, novelty sweaters and even pieces on the dressier side for the kids when the occasion arises.

Our pick: Milkshake Knitted 3/4 zip sweater, $27.99 (usually $39.99) at Myer

Goldie + Ace

For the extremely fashion forward, Goldie + Ace have stylish wintery pieces that are as functional as they are cute. They even have a range of snow suits should the occasion call for them. Otherwise, we are loving their flannels and overalls.

Our pick: Classic snow suit, $169.95 at THE ICONIC

Bonds

Many of us grew up wearing Bonds, so it seems like the perfect choice to pop the kids into as well. With a focus on soft fabrics and durable construction, Bonds Kids offers a range of essentials and trendy pieces that are perfect for everyday wear. From cosy pyjamas and onesies to colourful socks and underwear, Bonds Kids has everything you need to keep your little ones feeling comfortable and looking adorable.

Our pick: Kids Explorer Sherpa fleece pullover, $29.99 at Bonds

Seed

With an emphasis on timeless elegance and attention to detail, Seed Kids offers a range of stylish clothing and accessories that are both comfortable and on-trend. From charming dresses to tailored jackets, Seed Kids provides high-quality pieces that allow children to express their individual style with confidence and flair.

Our pick: Colour block mittens, $24.99 at Seed

H&M Kids is a beloved and globally recognised brand that brings fashion-forward and affordable clothing to the littlest members of the family. From playful graphic tees to cosy knitwear and durable denim, H&M Kids combines comfort, quality, and versatility, making it the go-to destination for fashion-conscious parents looking to dress their children in style without breaking the bank.

Our pick: Textured knit dress, $29.99 at H&M

Best & Less

Best & Less Kids is a go-to destination for parents seeking affordable and stylish clothing for their little ones. With a wide selection of on-trend designs and everyday essentials, Best & Less Kids offers a range of options that cater to different ages, sizes, and styles. With a commitment to providing value for money, Best & Less Kids ensures that dressing your children in fashionable and comfortable clothing doesn't have to break the bank.

Our pick: Cotton blend classic pullover, $9 at Best & Less

LEAD IMAGE: Instagram /@bonds, @h&mkids

