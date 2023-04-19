The best winter puffer jackets to add to your seasonal wardrobe in 2023
Brave Soul Bunny hooded puffer, $70 (usually $124) at ASOS
Emulate Diana's favourite skiing look with this bold and bright red puffer jacket from Brave Soul. It'll keep you toasty warm all winter long and can be styled a myriad of ways.
Champion Rochester long line puffer jacket, $199.99 at THE ICONIC
Go for an extra layer of warmth with this long line puffer jacket that you can take skiing or wearing on especially chilly mornings. The draw cord hood and storm sleeve cuffs lock in all warmth to keep you cosy.
The Recycled Mother Puffer jacket, $55.99 (usually $79.99) at Cotton On
Cotton On have made their mark when it comes to puffers and we love this neutral stone hue for winter this year. If you don’t like this shape, no worries, as they have endless other options to choose from too!
Ultra light down shiny puffer jacket, $149.90 at Uniqlo
Uniqlo are famous for their down jackets, and we are loving this chocolate-y hue for autumn and winter this year. The water-repellent coating is great for drizzly days it’s ultra-light for packing into luggage for travel.
Atmos&here Polar oversized puffer vest, $99.99 at THE ICONIC
Find a full jacket little heavy? Try out a vest style this winter, particularly if you live in less freezing climates like Sydney or Queensland. This taupe vest is the perfect neutral layer.
Hooded puffer jacket, $69.99 at H&M
You’ll be green with envy without this jacket in your wardrobe this winter. It adds a bold pop of colour to any outfit, whilst keeping you warm and comfy in style.
Forever New Courtney belted puffer jacket, $169.99 at Myer
The flattering waist belt on this puffer accentuates the figure more than the usual shapeless style of the puffer jacket. It’s also made from recycled polyester!
Keep Toasty puffer jacket, $280 at Lorna Jane
Ideal for workouts on especially cold mornings, this Lorna Jane puffer does as its name suggests and keeps you toasty in the chilliest of conditions.
All About Eve Anderson panel puffer jacket, $104.96 (usually $139.95) at Myer
Introduce some pattern and colour into your outerwear this winter with this stylish puffer from All About Eve. The contrast panel details and removable hood make it an easy-to-style piece for any wardrobe.
LEAD IMAGE: Getty/ Tim Graham / Karwai Tang
WATCH: Jules Sebastian's affordable winter style