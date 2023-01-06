TikToker Tylah Hill discovered that Tracy Grimshaw voiced a character in the Australian version of Shark Tale. TikTok

“In my last attempt to solve the Tracy Grimshaw Shark Tale mystery, I opened the DVD and confirmed it was a legitimate 2005 Australian release DVD,” Tylah says in his TikTok.

Tylah’s TikTok then shows a scene from the Aussie DVD version of Shark Tale and the character, Katie Current is unmistakably voiced by Tracy.

Tylah then cuts to the credits of the Aussie DVD version of Shark Tale and Tracy is indeed credited for playing the fish reporter.

WATCH: Tracy Grimshaw rejects Ally Langdon's hug

Many TikTokers were shocked by Tylah’s discovery with one user commenting, “I HAVE NEVER HEARD THAT VERSION [what] THE HELL,” and another writing, “I had no idea lmao”.

However, a few TikTok users quickly pointed out that this isn’t the first time the Australian version of a film has been different from the US version.

“Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris were in the Australian release of DC League of Super Pets,” one TikToker wrote, while another shared, “Mark Winterbottom is in the Australian version of Cars”.