TikTok discovers Tracy Grimshaw appeared in a Hollywood film
A film that stars A-listers Will Smith and Renée Zellweger…
- by
Bec Milligan
Tracy Grimshaw is one of Australia’s most notable journalists. But as one TikTok user recently discovered, the former A Current Affair Host also appeared in a Hollywood film.
Well, at least her voice did, as the film in question is the animated Dreamworks film, Shark Tale; which stars Hollywood heavyweights Will Smith, Renée Zellweger, Robert De Niro, Jack Black and Angelina Jolie.
Tylah Hill, an Australian TikToker, posted a video saying he had heard a rumour that Tracy voiced a character in Shark Tale.
But after investigating online, Tylah found no trace of Tracy’s appearance; her voice does not appear in the versions of Shark Tale that are available to stream on Netflix or Stan, and her name doesn’t appear in the credits of either of those versions.
However, Tylah was certain that Tracy was featured in Shark Tale. So, he purchased an Australian DVD of the film from 2005.
TikToker Tylah Hill discovered that Tracy Grimshaw voiced a character in the Australian version of Shark Tale.
“In my last attempt to solve the Tracy Grimshaw Shark Tale mystery, I opened the DVD and confirmed it was a legitimate 2005 Australian release DVD,” Tylah says in his TikTok.
Tylah’s TikTok then shows a scene from the Aussie DVD version of Shark Tale and the character, Katie Current is unmistakably voiced by Tracy.
Tylah then cuts to the credits of the Aussie DVD version of Shark Tale and Tracy is indeed credited for playing the fish reporter.
Many TikTokers were shocked by Tylah’s discovery with one user commenting, “I HAVE NEVER HEARD THAT VERSION [what] THE HELL,” and another writing, “I had no idea lmao”.
However, a few TikTok users quickly pointed out that this isn’t the first time the Australian version of a film has been different from the US version.
“Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris were in the Australian release of DC League of Super Pets,” one TikToker wrote, while another shared, “Mark Winterbottom is in the Australian version of Cars”.