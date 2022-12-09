Tracy Grimshaw's voice can be heard during the new Harry & Meghan Netflix series; it's a clip from 2018 right before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed. Getty

“They were going through the woodwork and pulling out people to create and plant the most salacious stories that they could,” Meghan says.

The voice clip of Tracy has been taken from an episode of A Current Affair that aired in Australia on February 5, 2018 - three months before Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

The episode featured an exclusive interview with Samantha Markle and in it, Meghan’s half sister said that she was disappointed that Meghan didn’t help their father monetarily and that she would attend Harry and Meghan’s wedding if she was invited.

Ultimately, Samantha wasn’t present at the Royal Wedding.

The entire Harry & Meghan docuseries takes aim at the media - which is why Tracy’s voice and the voice of numerous other notable journalists can be heard throughout the series.

From the very first episode the focus is very much on the negative scrutiny and attention the press has on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mental health.

The couple revealed that soon after stepping down from the royal family, they decided to do ‘video diaries’ to document the experience and in Harry's words “document all the misinformation”.

The opening episode also touched on Harry’s views on how his mother was treated by the press, plus his memories on growing up with every moment documented by the media.

Harry's own memories of the late Princess Diana were overtaken by the intense attention the family received.

The majority of Harry & Meghan takes aim at the media. Getty

“I feel like all of the UK media just descended upon Toronto, my house was surrounded. Just men sitting in their cars all the time, waiting for me to just do anything.”

Harry: “I just felt completely helpless.”

“It was scary,” says Meghan. “My face and my life were everywhere. Tabloids took over my life.”