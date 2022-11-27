Ally Langdon will host A Current Affair from January 2023. The news comes weeks after Tracy Grimshaw, long-time ACA host announced she was retiring.

Popular reporter and former US correspondent Amelia Adams, who also notably took up a role with 60 Minutes, could be installed alongside Stefanovic on Today.

Longtime fill-in Sarah Abo is also reportedly in the mix.

Regardless of what happens, whoever takes up the Today baton will be the ninth woman to serve as co-host alongside Stefanovic in the 17 seasons that the breakfast show has been on air.

For ACA, it will be the first new host since Grimshaw stepped in full-time for award winning broadcaster Ray Martin in 2006.

Speaking with Kyle Sandilands, who noted it was ''disappointing that Tracy was hanging up her journalist kitten heels'', Tracy spoke about her resignation, saying: ''I'm tired, I need a rest, I've been going hard for a long time."

''Every person who has been speculated about is an exemplary person and the person the network [Channel 9 has chosen] for this position is perfect.'' We now know, Tracy was talking about Ally and couldn't agree more!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.