Current Today Show co-host Allison Langdon is officially set to join weeknight program, A Current Affair following the departure of long-time host Tracy Grimshaw.
Nine announced the replacement via Instagram, saying: "For over two decades, she's been one of television's most trusted voices with a world of experience. Fearless and razor sharp."
"In 2023, A Current Affair welcomes Ally Langdon. A new era."
"Ally has built her career on trust, empathy and a commitment to journalistic excellence. She will start on air on Monday January 30, 2023."
Responses were mixed, with some excited to see Ally take over the iconic role, and others sceptical.
Langdon's show jump opens up questions about her replacement on The Today Show opposite Karl Stefanovic, as ratings continue to slump for the national breakfast show which has fallen behind Sunrise for the last three years.
Ally Langdon will host A Current Affair from January 2023. The news comes weeks after Tracy Grimshaw, long-time ACA host announced she was retiring.
Popular reporter and former US correspondent Amelia Adams, who also notably took up a role with 60 Minutes, could be installed alongside Stefanovic on Today.
Longtime fill-in Sarah Abo is also reportedly in the mix.
Regardless of what happens, whoever takes up the Today baton will be the ninth woman to serve as co-host alongside Stefanovic in the 17 seasons that the breakfast show has been on air.
For ACA, it will be the first new host since Grimshaw stepped in full-time for award winning broadcaster Ray Martin in 2006.
Speaking with Kyle Sandilands, who noted it was ''disappointing that Tracy was hanging up her journalist kitten heels'', Tracy spoke about her resignation, saying: ''I'm tired, I need a rest, I've been going hard for a long time."
''Every person who has been speculated about is an exemplary person and the person the network [Channel 9 has chosen] for this position is perfect.'' We now know, Tracy was talking about Ally and couldn't agree more!
