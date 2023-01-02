Tracy and Ellen do not have fond memories together. Getty

“I had to interview her on her set, in front of her live audience,” Tracy continued. “It was designed to make me feel small and it was designed to put me in my place. And I think that was a controlling tactic.”

Despite this, Tracy believes her interview was still a success, as she got Ellen to discuss her coming out in 1997, and the cancellation of her popular sitcom shortly after.

Tracy interviewed Ellen in 2013. Facebook/ACA

“I know that she doesn’t very often talk about the whole coming out thing because it was painful for her. I think she’s carrying some scars from that time,” Tracy added.

Tracy, who’s taking a well-deserved break after leaving ACA, also commented on allegations made by former employees of The Ellen Degeneres Show, who claimed Ellen bullied staff and created a “toxic” work environment.

“Is that a bad thing, does that make her a bad person? No,” Tracy continued. “But might that make her dictatorial? Probably.”

