Tony Armstong was supposed to be this year's Bachelor but turned down the offer!

Still, Tony is hoping to settle down without the show’s help, recently telling New Idea that he can’t wait to start a family.

A man of many talents, Tony voices the turtle teacher, Mr Flip in the new animated kids show Reef School.

“It was just so much fun. When I was doing it I was imagining some of the little kids in my life watching it,” says Tony, a proud godfather to Harriet, who loves watching her ‘Uncle Tone’.

WATCH: Tony Armstrong wins Best New Talent at the 2022 TV WEEK Logie Awards

“She’s just started clocking that I’m on the telly and she flips out. I’d love to have kids someday.”

