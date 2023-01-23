There’s plenty of drama on this season of The Bachelors, given we have three suitors looking to find The One. (For example, so far, one Bachelor has thrown a tantrum, another has made it clear he’s a player and one contestant has caused non-stop chaos between the girls).
However, it seems Thomas, Jed and Felix are only sharing the gig because Tony Armstrong turned down the offer to hand out the roses.
“He thought it might not align with his personal branding and could ruin future career prospects,” a source told the So Dramatic podcast of why Tony turned down Channel Ten’s proposal.
Tony, 33, has also admitted he thinks it’d be a “pretty weird” experience, quipping: “I can’t organise a meeting … I couldn’t organise a relationship on national TV!”
Tony Armstong was supposed to be this year’s Bachelor but turned down the offer!
Still, Tony is hoping to settle down without the show’s help, recently telling New Idea that he can’t wait to start a family.
A man of many talents, Tony voices the turtle teacher, Mr Flip in the new animated kids show Reef School.
“It was just so much fun. When I was doing it I was imagining some of the little kids in my life watching it,” says Tony, a proud godfather to Harriet, who loves watching her ‘Uncle Tone’.
“She’s just started clocking that I’m on the telly and she flips out. I’d love to have kids someday.”
