Felix and Tilly have a very, er, passionate make out session during their single date. Ten

Felix asks if he’s in the “doghouse”, and Krystal, the straight shooter that she is, tells him to make sure he talks to all the girls before he lets Tilly take him away. This clearly blindsides Felix as he can be heard saying, “F**k me,” as he leaves the women.

“Tilly has a very dominating personality. And I think that as much as Felix thinks he’s the alpha, he’s not. He’s the beta and when Tilly steers you away, there’s no pulling back. You are a boat, she is the engine,” Bella hilariously tells cameras.

Smash cut to the next day when it’s revealed who gets to go on single dates; Thomas picks Lauren, Jed chooses Angela and Felix gives his single date to Tilly. And while Tilly’s getting changed, Felix apologises to his other girls for letting her whisk him away right after the rose ceremony. They all swoon and say it’s fine. Smooth Felix, smooth.

While the girls forgive Felix, they’re still unhappy with Tilly. Krystal says to cameras, “Tilly does what Tilly wants. Tilly doesn’t care who she hurts in the process.” Ouch.

For the single date, all three couples attend a burlesque dance show. And it ignites a sexual tension between Tilly and Felix.

“You know how you were saying you were feeling horny, I don’t think this is gonna help,” Felix says to Tilly as they watch the dancers perform.

Then Tilly and Felix are full on making out; they barely speak to each other and when they do it’s “small talk”. And both Tilly and Felix are well aware of what’s going on.

“The sexual tension is palpable,” Felix tells cameras while Tilly tells cameras, “Felix and I really want to build that emotional connection but Felix and I are both very sexually driven people.”

Tilly describes her and Felix’s time in the pool as a “soft porn shoot”. Ten

“It feels like everytime I look over at Tilly and Felix, they’re making out,” Jed tells cameras right before the two leave the burlesque performance.

“But you never know, maybe with a nightcap back at the Bach pad, they will get over that physical hurdle and actually get to know each other,” Jed continues. Oh, you sweet, innocent boy. Jed, they’re definitely going back to the ‘Bach pad’ to make out some more.

And boy do they. Tilly and Felix have a very intense kissing session in the pool. “Yeah, it’s definitely a little bit of a soft porn shoot. But that’s us as well. There’s that sexual chemistry and we can’t deny that and we couldn’t not keep our hands off each other,” Tilly says to cameras.

Suddenly, Thomas and Lauren come to the pool area as well. And while Felix and Tilly tone down their making out, it’s still rather passionate so Thomas and Lauren leave pretty quickly.

“You can’t really have a romantic time when there’s two wild animals on the other side of the pool,” Thomas tells cameras. Hilarious.

Flash forward to Tilly, Lauren and Angela returning to the Bachelor mansion and the other girls ask for a recap of each date. And Krystal instantly can sense something’s happened.

“My gut was saying, they’ve had sex,” Krystal confesses to cameras. She dips her toe in the pool (pun fully intended) and asks whether Tilly and Felix shared any kisses during their date. And Tilly straight up lies and says, “No”.

The next day on the group date, Krystal asks Tilly again whether she kissed Felix during her date and again, Tilly lies. Krystal still doesn’t believe it though. So she pulls Felix aside and asks him.

Krystal seems pretty happy when Felix inadvertently confirms her suspicions that Tilly’s been lying. Ten

And Tilly is instantly exposed. Felix tells Krystal that he and Tilly were “hooking up” and had a “steamy pool session”. He even tells Krystal, “It was out of control”.

And Krystal is fuming. But not at Felix; at Tilly for lying. After this chat, Felix talks to Tilly because she seems sullen. Tilly says she’s upset that the girls don’t seem excited when she gets time with him (Tilly, that’s because you constantly kiss Felix).

Felix reassures Tilly and tells her he loves it when Tilly is affectionate with him (well, duh) and so, she shouldn’t stop even if the other girls get upset by it. This leads to Tilly essentially saying to cameras, ‘Game on’.

Just like last night's episode, Thomas and Jed don’t get nearly as much screen time as Felix and his drama… Even the rose ceremony is solely centred around Felix. Eboni and Naomi, two of Felix’s girls, are sent home. None of Jed’s or Thomas’ ladies get the boot.

Tash has come back to The Bachelors because she wants Jed back. Ten

Perhaps Jed will get more screen time next week as the episode ends with Tash coming back to The Bachelors saying she wants Jed back. When the boys see her, they’re shocked. Felix in particular looks gobsmacked.

Tash asks to speak to Jed alone and we’re given a “to be continued…” title card. The Bachelors (and Tash and Jed’s conversation) will continue Sunday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.