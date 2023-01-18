Tash told New Idea that “Jasmine was the most difficult person to get along with” during The Bachelors. Ten

And this was the last straw for Tash; she left The Bachelors the very next morning.

“I think we had enough at that rose ceremony because Jasmine was still staying in, and so I was like, ‘If this girl stays in, I can't deal with her anymore’. She was just like a blow fly when you're trying to eat a main meal. Like those internet browsers that just keep popping up and you're like ‘close, close’. She was a bit of a virus, or I probably shouldn't say that with COVID at the moment,” Tash told us.

The 31-year old also shared her thoughts on Jasmine swapping from Jed to Thomas with us and said, “I think it’s actually bulls**t. I feel like she’s just trying to stay in the house to get a rose because obviously Jed and I have a great connection and she couldn't compete with that.”

Tash went on to share, “I'd definitely say Jasmine was the most difficult person to get along with in the house because she was like a blow fly that just wouldn't leave me alone.”

We also asked whether Tash had any regrets about sharing Jasmine’s OnlyFans secret with the other The Bachelors contestants. In true Tash fashion, she didn’t, but she also claimed that the other girls already knew about Jasmine’s OnlyFans and were just “acting” for the cameras.

“No. To be honest, all the girls knew about her having an Only Fans account, so 10/10 acting from those girls. Yeah, I didn't bring it up to Jed. Everyone knew about it. So that's that.”

Tash also claimed that she didn’t out Jasmine’s OnlyFans; the other girls already knew and were just “acting” shocked. Ten

Of course, The Bachelors wrapped up filming quite a while ago so we wondered whether Tash and Jasmine had managed to bury the hatchet. When we asked Tash though, she said, “Who? No!”

The Bachelors airs on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.