Tash told Jed and Felix that Jess has a boyfriend outside of the competition. Ten

“It just didn’t sit well with me… If there's someone in the outside world who you've got that emotional attachment with, that you love, then what are you here for?”

Tash therefore decides to tell Jed, the Bachelor she’s vying for, about Jess’ boyfriend. What is this, the third grade? If you have a problem Tash, why don’t you pull Jess aside and talk to her? Ah, silly us. This is reality TV: there’s not a lot of logic present.

And so, Tash tells Jed the “goss”. He then goes and gets Felix so Tash can tell him too. And of course she obliges; we’re literally getting PTSD flashbacks to the playground with the way this immature gossip is getting spread like wildfire.

It’s actually hilarious when Tash tells Felix, “I’m not trying to be a b**ch or anything like that,” because we’re pretty sure that’s a line from Mean Girls, right?

Felix reveals his toxic self again briefly during this episode; immediately after Tash tells him this tidbit about Jess, he says to cameras, “In my head at the moment, this isn’t even a discussion. I’m not going to go over there and ask for an explanation. This is, ‘Do you have a boyfriend? Yes or No?’”

You don’t want a discussion or explanation from the person who’s directly involved with the gossip? You won’t give this poor girl a chance to defend herself against something someone else has said about her? WHAT?!

Felix, thankfully, does the opposite of what he’s just said to cameras and pulls Jess aside for a private conversation. And Krystal is gobsmacked. She can’t believe that Tash told Jed and then Felix something Jess had confided in the girls and would’ve told and explained to Felix herself once she got to know him better.

“Is that your place to say? Why would that be your place to say?” Krystal questions Tash; Krystal is shaping up to be the best contestant on this year’s The Bachelors, what a queen. Tash arks up and accuses Krystal of creating drama. That is RICH coming from you, Tash.

Most of the girls aren’t impressed that Tash has shared something that Jess wanted to talk to Felix about one on one. Ten

The girls have a massive confrontation; most of the girls side with Krystal (us included). “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realise that what Tash did was malicious… It didn’t come from a good place, at all,” Krystal tells cameras. Preach.

Smash cut to Felix and Jess. The poor girl is obviously blindsided and says she had hoped to have this conversation on a single date. “I ideally wanted to tell you this, one on one, have a conscious conversation about it… But yes, I have technically someone at home. Who has been very supportive of me coming into this experience.”

Jess then confides that she’s always questioned monogamy and is in an open relationship with this man on the outside. Felix responds with, “What the f**k?!,” before explaining that he’s a “white picket fence guy” and “wouldn’t be able to deal with an open relationship”.

Jess assures Felix that she’s not against monogamy and would be willing to do it for “the one” if she finds him. Thomas enters at this point and takes Felix away from Jess to help ease the tension. Thomas lets Felix vent and essentially says he thinks Felix just needs some time to process.

The girls have a literal screaming match during the rose ceremony… Ten

Flash forward to the rose ceremony - in the meantime Thomas and Leah go on a romantic date, Jed and Tash go on a date and talk about the Jess-Felix situation for way too long, and then the next day all the Bachelors and a few contestants go on a group date at Dreamworld. Jess tries to talk to Felix and he acts like an immature idiot leaping around pretending to be a seal with Tilly; Thomas again intervenes and has a sweet heart to heart with Jess - and the chaos begins.

Tash makes obvious digs at Jess by saying she values “loyalty”. Jess then calmly explains she was planning on telling Felix one on one, “at the right time”, about her open relationship. Tash can’t help herself from whispering snide things like, “It’s selfish,” during Jess’ speech. Jasmine whispers, “F**king b**ch” referring to Tash.

And then all hell breaks loose. Host Osher Günsberg asks Jasmine what she thinks. “I think that at the end of the day, it was Jess’ business and I think that it was really awful of Tash to go out of her way to tell Jed,” she replies.

“And I feel like it’s really awful to say and be nice to Jess in front of cameras and say that you’re okay with it,” Jasmine continues. At this point, Tash interjects and Jasmine says, “No, no, no, let me finish. But then on here [the rose ceremony], kind of attack her in front of everybody.”

Jess isn’t sent home even though Felix is still ‘processing’ that she’s in an open relationship. Ten

Tash immediately says, “I didn’t attack her!” And then the two go back and forth before Krystal chimes in with, “It’s not your business babe.”

Majorie then says Krystal said something about “pulling her extensions out” and before long, Tash is shouting and all the other girls are talking over one another. Some girls tell Jess she’s done well for holding her head high, Tash and Jasmine are in full on confrontation mode, and the others are expressing their disbelief at the situation.

Eventually Osher intervenes and asks the ladies to quieten down but not before Tash says Jess probably isn’t going to get a rose, Jasmine asks “Can I get away from her?,” referring to Tash and Krystals says, “I hate that girl,” about Tash.

The rose ceremony happens and three girls sadly get sent home (Jess isn’t one of them) and you’d think that would be the end of the episode. But more drama happens! Krystal and Jasmine ask Jed whether he thinks what Tash did is okay (he does; and neither Krystal or Jasmine are impressed). Krystal eventually leaves Jed and Jasmine alone and joins Tash and the other girls.

Tash decided to share another secret that’s not hers to tell; she revealed that Jasmine has an OnlyFans. Ten

The two start arguing again in front of everyone and then Tash blurts out that Jasmine has an OnlyFans account before leaving the room. The girls are floored that Tash has shared this secret and instantly go to Jasmine to break the news to her.

Jed is clearly flabbergasted at all the girls coming towards him and Jasmine, so he leaves very quickly and awkwardly. And then the girls tell Jasmine that her OnlyFans account is now common knowledge, thanks to Tash.

“Oh f**k, she’s a c**t! And [Jed] doesn’t see it! Why doesn’t he f**king see it?,” Jasmine exclaims. Drama, drama, drama!

The Bachelors continues on Sunday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.