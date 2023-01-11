On the second episode of The Bachelors, Tash Candyce revealed to Jed that she’s previously been engaged. She also divulged that her fiance in question was a former Bachelor.
“I was with another Bachelor, we were engaged,” she said. In case you’re wondering which former Bachelor Tash was engaged to, never fear, we’ve got you covered.
The Bachelors star was engaged to Michael Turnbull, who was the runner-up on Sam Frost’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015 and appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018.
Tash, whose birth name is Natasha Zuanetti, and Michael went public with their relationship in September 2018, and just two months later, Michael proposed to Tash.
However, their engagement didn't last long and they ended their engagement in February 2019. And while they had reconciled by August of that year, the pair broke up again in December 2019.
Tash was previously engaged to former Bachelor Michael Turnbull.
Michael isn’t the only Bachelor Tash has been engaged to though.
In 2021, Tash was engaged to Agostino ‘Aggi’ Guardiani, who was a contestant on Becky and Elly Miles’ season of The Bachelorette in 2021.
At this stage, it’s unclear whether Tash was referring to Michael or Aggi when she told Jed about her previous engagement to a former Bachie on The Bachelors.
Tash, who is a real estate agent from Victoria, Australia, seems to have a taste not only for reality TV stars but reality TV itself…
Obviously, the 31-year-old is starring on this season of The Bachelors but she also appeared on the dating show, First Dates in 2017.
Tash has also appeared on the dating show, First Dates.
Furthermore, Tash was also infamously lined up to star on Married At First Sight in 2018 but backed out at the last minute.
The reason for Tash pulling out of MAFS was so she could pursue a relationship with Michael.