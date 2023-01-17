It looks like we haven’t seen the last of blonde bombshell Tash. Ten

She then politely asks if she can speak with Jed in private, but it looks like we are going to have to wait until tomorrow night to know if she is fully returning to the show or just wrapping up some unfinished business.

After having feuds with various women in the house, Tash told New Idea, “I'd had enough”.

WATCH: The Bachelor Australia 2022 First Look

“It just got too much in that house. It was very high school and just very mean, like a lot of things that were coming out of girls' mouths saying that I should go drown and that I'm a spawn of Satan. I think I achieved what I needed to,” Tash told us.

Tash's initial departure from the mansion was so sudden that she didn’t say goodbye to Jed; which was extremely surprising as the two seemed close. In the latest The Bachelor's episode, Jed even said, “What a kick in the guts. I would not expect that at all. Especially Tash, I mean, we had a single date and yeah, I really liked her."

Tomorrow's episode is set to be an eventful one.