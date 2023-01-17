Jess’ boyfriend Damien comes on a group date and meets Bachelor Felix. Ten

The girls not chosen to attend the group date are positive drama will ensue once Felix and Damien are in the same room. “I’d pay a million bucks to be a fly on that wall,” Tilly says.

Jess is extremely nervous about Damien and Felix meeting. Alesia is seemingly trying to comfort Jess but makes things worse by saying that Felix will definitely “feel uncomfortable”.

Smash cut to Krystal calling Jess “hypocytical” as she’s apparently told Krystal that she wouldn’t like it if Damien dated other women but obviously, Jess is dating Felix.

What happened to the solidarity between the girls? I thought Tash, Marj and CJ were the only ones who had a problem with Jess’ open relationship, and didn’t they leave?!

Anyway, Damien finally arrives at the group date and he and Jess embrace. Instantly, as Jess is still nervous and panicked, Damien calms Jess down in a sweet and loving way. He tells her to just “breathe”.

The two then chat about Jess’ experience on The Bachelors and it becomes clear that Damien’s willing to be in an open relationship only because it’s what Jess wants. It is extremely obvious that he would happily be monogamous with her and is hoping she’ll be with him and only him.

“It makes me feel very uneasy,” Damien tells Jess when the two talk about the possibility of Felix choosing and proposing to Jess at the end of The Bachelors.

Speaking of, Felix as well as Jed and Thomas arrive. Felix initially chats with Abigail and then Zara before finally going over to Jess and Damien.

Felix is obviously bothered by Damien’s presence. Ten

And it’s instantly so awkward. After a polite, ‘Hello,’ Felix and Damien size each other up and there’s literal silence. Felix doesn’t even stay and chat with Damien and Jess. He just breaks the awkward silence by saying he’ll have a chat with Damien later before practically running away.

But then it’s time for lunch, where there’s assigned seating for the group date. Felix and Damien are sitting across from one another; well done producers, well done.

The other girls on this group date are not happy about the situation though. Zara tells cameras, “The whole group date was essentially about Damien, Jess and Felix. It was not what I expected, um, to be honest,” while Alesia says, “Jess, Felix and Damien. There’s a time and a place and it’s just not here because now everyone has lost time to get to know the guy that they’re here with.”

Abigail shares to the cameras, “It’s becoming frustrating because Georgia [her nominated best friend] and I are sitting there like lemons, in silence. It’s basically a three-way conversation with Damien and Felix and Jessica. So the only way we can actually talk or interact with each other is if we get involved…”

Abigail asks Felix, Jess and Damien the real questions during the group date. Ten

Abigail does just that during lunch. She asks if Damien wants to end up with just one person or wants to be polyamorous for his entire life.

Damien says he wants a traditional, good old fashioned monogamous relationship. He even says, “At the end of the day, I want Jess to choose me.” Felix is obviously shaken by this but quickly regains composure.

Abigail then asks Jess what she would do if Felix ultimately chooses her; yes Abigail, thank you for asking the real questions. Jess artfully dodges the question and simply says she wants a monogamous relationship with her “life long partner” whomever that may be.

While Felix puts on a brave face for the entire lunch, he finally cracks once he’s away from everyone. Felix walks away saying he wants to get a drink but once at the bar, he asks for “the strongest thing” they have. Then he asks himself “What the f**k do I do with Jessica’s boyfriend?”

Jess says she’s going to have to choose between Damien and Felix; but she’s not sure who to choose just yet… Ten

Once lunch is over Felix and Damien have a one on one conversation. “What are your intentions with Jess?,” Damien asks Felix. Hang on, is Damien Jess’ boyfriend or father?!

Damien then admits that he loves Jess and Felix is blindsided by how “deep” their relationship is. Damien says he’s come on The Bachelors to find out whether Jess loves him and Felix wisely (surprising, right?) says, “I think that's a conversation for you two to have.”

Suddenly, Jed is on a stage - this episode has been all about Felix, Jess and Damien; we guess Channel Ten felt like they had to give the other two Bachelors at least a few minutes of screentime…

Jed introduces his band, Mood Monroe and tells everyone on the group date that they’re going to perform. But we quickly go back to Felix, who invites Jess back to the Bachelor Mansion because he’s desperate for some “answers”.

Jed gets approximately two minutes of screentime in this entire episode. Ten

Jess tells Felix she is willing to end her relationship with Damien if she feels like her relationship with Felix becomes serious. He seems happy with this response and so, he kisses her. And you’d think that was that.

But oh no, the next day, Damien calls Jess and asks her to come and have a chat with him.

The two meet and Damien says he wants to have a “conscious conversation” with Jess; which is word for word what Jess said to Felix when he first found out about her open relationship! So either Jess and Damien regularly say that in the ‘outside’ world or producers have fed that line to them…

We digress. Anyway, Damien basically says he loves Jess but he also really likes Felix, so we guess he’s fine with the whole situation???

Jessica reveals to Damien that she thinks there are currently three options for her: the first is that she leaves The Bachelors to be with Damien, the second is she breaks up with Damien and stays on The Bachelors (he is NOT happy when she says this) or the third and final option is she ends up with two boyfriends. Jess admits the final option doesn’t feel right to her though.

Which does echo something she said earlier in the episode: “I don’t want two partners at the end of this.”

Meanwhile, Thomas invites Jasmine on a single date; which ruffles Lauren’s feathers. She’s upset that Jasmine has “jumped the queue” and gotten a single date with Thomas before her. While on their date, Jasmine and Thomas have a conversation about how important physical contact is to them both and then they share a lengthy smooch.

Simultaneously, Felix decides to take Krystal on a single date while Jess is off discussing things with Damien. But this angers Tilly as she wanted the single date. “Kill me now. I’m out. I’m f**king out,” Tilly says to cameras. Perhaps there will be some drama between Tilly and Krystal in a future episode? There probably will be, this is The Bachelors after all.

The girls are shocked when Felix gives Jess a rose even though she hasn’t broken up with Damien. Ten

Finally, it’s time for the rose ceremony and the girls are convinced Jess won’t turn up. But of course she does. However, it’s not clear if she’s broken up with Damien.

Thankfully, Osher asks her and she says, “It’s gonna be hard to choose between Damien and Felix,” so she’s obviously told Damien that she wants to continue dating him AND Felix for the time being.

Everyone waits with bated breath to see if Felix gives Jess a rose though… He does and Zara is sent home. The girls seem very shocked by Felix’s decision and all audibly gasp. If anything, it just makes us excited to see how they react to Tash coming back.

