"I’d love to have kids someday.” Ten

Awarded the Silver Logie for Most Popular New Talent earlier this year, Tony has been nonstop with work commitments.

But when the former AFL player turned News Breakfast sports presenter does have a rare day off, you’ll likely find him at home in Melbourne curled up on the sofa.

“I love watching telly and I love watching comedies,” he shares.

“I love watching telly and I love watching comedies." Instagram

Excited to kick back with a five-week break from work over Christmas, Tony is heading to the Maragret River – and plans on doing lots of sleeping!

“I’ve been pretty bloody busy this year, [so] I can’t wait to have a bit of a snooze,” he chuckles.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!