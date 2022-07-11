Tony reported the weather in Melbourne without a teleprompter. Twitter

Despite the ABC’s usually tight-laced manner, viewers on Twitter were excited to get a glimpse behind the curtain.

“Hope the powers that be at the [ABC] know we viewers understand that things are not always smooth and appreciate live tv is that, live. These two are legends,” wrote one fan, referring to news anchor Joe O’Brian who played along with Tony’s antics.

“Best weatherman ever,” said another.

Many appreciated the laugh on a dreary Monday morning.

“This was so funny when I watched it all unfold, a genuine belly laugh, thanks Tony and Joe, I needed that,” one viewer tweeted.

Viewers took to Twitter to show their love for Tony's report. Twitter

Others were merely impressed Tony was able to keep up when someone on the crew started playing with the images behind him. First a severe weather warning popped up, then they plasted the word ‘Vancouver’ across the screen.

“I love how the team responsible for the images totally started trolling Tony,” tweeted a fan.

“Lost it when Vancouver popped up. You can’t write comedy that good. Thanks for the laughs!” said another.

"Vancouver?" The crew didn't make Tony's job very easy. Twitter

Tony capped off his report with an impromptu jig, which ought to be how all weather reports end from now on.

His ABC colleague Joe O’Brien seemed thoroughly entertained by the whole event saying, “terrific to have the man who can do anything, Tony Armstrong, filling in for a moment. “

