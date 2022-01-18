Tiger Lily as a baby with Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence. Getty

Although the death of both her parents might have set Tiger Lily up for a difficult childhood and life ahead, she was instead taken in by Paula’s ex-husband, formidable music-industry figure Bob Geldof.

The frontman for the Boomtown Rats, who had also created charity supergroup Band Aid, became the legal guardian Tiger Lily and went on to formally adopt her in 2007.

This meant that Tiger Lily could grow up outside of the spotlight, and have close relationships with her three half-sisters, Paula's daughters Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches and Pixie Geldof.

Here, we’re taking a look back at Tiger Lily's 25 years, and how they were influenced by the relationships she had with her sisters.

Fifi with her father, Bob Geldof.

Fifi Trixibelle Geldof

The eldest of Bob and Paula’s children, Fifi was 17 when her mother passed away and Tiger Lily came to live with her and her sisters.

Following the death of her mother, Fifi spiralled into a period of depression, which she has been open about in the press.

“It’s the silent killer. People don’t really talk about it,” she told The Mail on Sunday.

“Everyone has the ability to kill themselves. Anything can happen to you, it just takes one instance to flip you into the wrong state of mind.

“I have thought about but never attempted suicide. I wouldn’t. I’m aware, even in the pit of my depression, there are people that would hurt,” she admitted.

“And quite frankly, there’s been enough death in our family. It’s not something I would do to them.”

Fifi with her husband, Andrew Robertson.

Fifi married her partner, Andrew Robertson, in 2016 in a ceremony attended by her sisters.

It took place at St Mary Magdalene and St Lawrence Church in Kent, in the UK, which holds great significance for the family: it is the burial site of both Paula Yates, and Fifi’s sister, Peaches, who tragically died in 2012 the same way her mother did – a heroin overdose.

These days, Fifi continues to keep a low profile, and apparently rather likes being referred to as ‘the unknown Geldof’.

Her Instagram lists her as an ‘enthusiast of dogs, horses, tattoos, offensive humour, and Disney’.

Peaches with Bob and her little sister, Pixie.

Peaches Geldof

Paula's second daughter, Peaches, was born in 1989, making her seven years older than Tiger Lily.

She was a model, TV personality and columnist in her adult life, but just like Tiger Lily had a lot to face as a child. Speaking to Elle in 2013, she shared what it was like to lose her mum at age 11.

“I remember the day my mother died, and it's still hard to talk about it. I just blocked it out. I went to school the next day because my father's mentality was 'keep calm and carry on',” she revealed.

“So, we all went to school and tried to act as if nothing had happened. But it had happened. I didn't grieve. I didn't cry at her funeral. I couldn't express anything because I was just numb to it all. I didn't start grieving for my mother properly until I was maybe 16.”

Peaches tragically overdosed in 2014.

Peaches went on to find love with Thomas Cohen, the lead singer of the London band S.C.U.M. The pair tied the knot in 2012 one year after meeting, and would go on to have two sons, Phaedra and Astala.

Sadly though, Peaches died of a heroin overdose in her home in the UK on April 7, 2014.

"We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us. We loved her and will cherish her forever," read the statement given by Bob in the wake of her death.

Her husband, Thomas, also gave a statement.

"My beloved wife Peaches was adored by myself and her two sons Astala and Phaedra and I shall bring them up with their mother in their hearts every day."

Pixie was the youngest of Paula and Bill's three daughters.

Pixie Geldof

Born in 1990, Pixie is the sister closest to Tiger Lily in age. A singer and a model, Pixie’s world was equally rocked by the loss of her mother and her sister.

In the wake of Peaches' death, Pixie wrote music to help with the pain and eventually released her first solo album, I’m Yours, in 2016.

“It’s beautiful that someone can live a life so short and yet make such an impact,” she told The Guardian of her sister.

“Things stop for a second with people like her. She changed worlds, both when she was alive and when she wasn’t.”

Pixie with her husband, George Barnett.

“I am … okay,” she went on to say in the same interview.

“There’s no recovery from it. There’s no therapy for it. I mean, there’s no one day when it won’t be bad.

“I have a very lovely life. Except there will always be something missing.”

These days, Pixie is married to her husband, George Barnett, the pair having tied the knot in 2017. They have also since had a baby together, born in 2021.

However, they’re dedicated to keeping their little one out of the spotlight, and their name has not been revealed publicly so far.

Tiger Lily with her sisters.

Although very close with her sisters, Tiger Lily does not reside in England with the rest of them.

Pixie and Fifi were both there to celebrate her graduation from university in 2019, and remain close though their sister has moved to Australia.

Tiger Lily lives in Perth with her musician partner, Nick Allbrook, who is the frontman of band Pond.

The pair are rumoured to be engaged, but given Tiger Lily's private nature, it's likely this will remain unconfirmed.

Bob with all his daughters.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.