Similar to Bachelor in Paradise, each episode the boys and girls will take turns choosing another contestant to date. But unlike Bachelor in Paradise the dates will be incredible!
The Real Love Boat website promises, “[The cast] will visit gorgeous islands as they travel across the Mediterranean and go on romantic dates unlike anything they’ve experienced before. It’s dating, but on steroids”
Channel 10 have already announced the 21 contestants (or are they passengers) boarding The Real Love Boat. However, from what we’ve seen on the trailer it looks like some will be ‘intruders’ coming aboard later in the season. And like with any dating show, the intruders are sure to shake things up.
Without further ado, here are the singles looking for love on The Real Love Boat.
Sari, 24, QLD
Chris, 29, ACT
Moana, 26, QLD
Harley & Jesse, 23, QLD (twins!)
Chelsea, 28, QLD
Ben, 39, QLD
Courtney, 25, VIC
Dalton, 27, QLD
Katie, 25, QLD
Daniel, 25, QLD
Mikaila, 23, QLD
Jack, 34, NSW
Naomi, 28, QLD
Jay, 30, NSW
Sally, 31, WA
Josh, 28, NSW
Tyler, 23, NSW
Keanu, 26, NSW
Paddy, 27, NSW
Paul, 28, WA
