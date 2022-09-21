Setting sail October 5 Channel 10

Similar to Bachelor in Paradise, each episode the boys and girls will take turns choosing another contestant to date. But unlike Bachelor in Paradise the dates will be incredible!

The Real Love Boat website promises, “[The cast] will visit gorgeous islands as they travel across the Mediterranean and go on romantic dates unlike anything they’ve experienced before. It’s dating, but on steroids”

Channel 10 have already announced the 21 contestants (or are they passengers) boarding The Real Love Boat. However, from what we’ve seen on the trailer it looks like some will be ‘intruders’ coming aboard later in the season. And like with any dating show, the intruders are sure to shake things up.

Without further ado, here are the singles looking for love on The Real Love Boat.

Sari, 24, QLD

Channel 10

Chris, 29, ACT

Channel 10

Moana, 26, QLD

Channel 10

Harley & Jesse, 23, QLD (twins!)

Channel 10

Chelsea, 28, QLD

Channel 10

Ben, 39, QLD

Channel 10

Courtney, 25, VIC

Channel 10

Dalton, 27, QLD

Channel 10

Katie, 25, QLD

Channel

Daniel, 25, QLD

Channel 10

Mikaila, 23, QLD

Channel 10

Jack, 34, NSW

Channel 10

Naomi, 28, QLD

Channel 10

Jay, 30, NSW

Channel 10

Sally, 31, WA

Channel 10

Josh, 28, NSW

Channel 10

Tyler, 23, NSW

Channel 10

Keanu, 26, NSW

Channel 10

Paddy, 27, NSW

Channel 10

Paul, 28, WA

Channel 10

