Season 10 has been postponed until next year Channel 10

The latest season of The Bachelor was due to take a new approach with contestants competing for the hearts of three eligible bachelors, Thomas Malucelli, Jed McIntosh and Felix Von Hofe.

The postponement has meant the cast have had their social media accounts returned to them and Thomas wasted no time in posting a new story on Instagram asking if his followers missed him.

However, Channel 10 has given them strict guidelines on how to act online. Cast members are not to accept any new followers and must keep their accounts private.

This is likely to add to the frustration of the cast who probably hoped the show would have aired by now.

Channel 10 are focusing on The Real Love Boat Getty

“The show was filmed four months ago and the cast weren't able to return to social media until three months after the final air date,” the source told The Daily Mail.

“Some of them were hoping to be bona fide influencers by now.”

It might be an uphill battle for Channel 10 to keep spoilers from leaking as the cast attempt to go about their everyday lives.

Earlier this year Bachelor Jed was accused of ‘pulling a Honey Badger’ when he was spotted partying in Sydney.

“He seemed very single,” a source told Yahoo Lifestyle.

“It was really weird he was there on his own, he told us he was waiting for his mates but no one came. We left at around 3am and he was still there on his own. It’s as if he just went out to meet people.”

WATCH BELOW: Meet the three men on The Bachelors 2022