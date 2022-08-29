Will a cheating scandal rock this season of The Block? Nine Network

The drama reportedly centres around Sharon and Ankur trying to gain an advantage in a task set by Scotty at a winery.

Ahead of the season debut, Sharon hinted to New Idea that trouble was afoot, but appeared to downplay any major contention.

“There will definitely be drama just due to the insane conditions we were working under during the build, but not a lot between contestants, thankfully,” the former Neighbours actress said.

As the only team without any trade experience, Sharon and Ankur have repeatedly claimed they’re at a major disadvantage in the competition. Nine Network

But our insider claims things do get downright frosty between the couple from House 3, and the other teams following the incident.

“It’s been a hard slog and all the teams are in it to win it, and taking the game very seriously, so they don’t take kindly to someone trying to get the upper hand unfairly,” explains the source.

Scotty is said to give Sharon and Ankur the chance to own up to their indiscretion, but behind the scenes he wasn’t happy.

Given the shenanigans that have already taken place this season – namely contestants Elle and Joel abruptly quitting – it’s understandable he might react in such a manner.

The couple had a rough first room reveal this season, with judges slamming their bathroom. Nine Network

“No doubt Scotty is sick of all the lies and fakery. I could imagine him laying down a stern warning for everyone to get their acts together or get the hell off the show!”

What’s more, Scotty likely still has memories of last year’s season, which was tainted by Tanya and Vito’s cheating scandal.

He openly slammed the pair after they were caught taking a photo of the top-secret production schedule in an effort to get a leg-up.

Believing they’d “attacked the integrity of the show” with their actions, Scotty blasted: “There’s a lot of money at stake on The Block and it’s got to be a fair game. I was so disappointed and angry when this came out.”

