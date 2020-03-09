Steve, Terri and a young Bindi in 2002 Getty

While she successfully continued the work that she and Steve had started at Australia Zoo, she confessed that since becoming a widow, Terri has been romantically linked to 25 different men, including her and Steve's good friend Russell Crowe.

"I have kept track because it's kind of funny … Let's see, apparently it's all the Hogans — that's Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it's Richard Wilkins," she said.

She continued, "I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends."

Terri told the publication that when Steve died, Russell was the first person to call and send her his condolences.

"It meant a lot and now I kind of feel sorry for him because he is forever being linked to me so I could be cramping his style – same for Richard Wilkins."

Last month, Russell Crowe all but confirmed the couple were together.

They’ve long been rumoured to have a close connection, and now Russell Crowe has again confirmed it – visiting Terri Irwin’s koala hospital in Queensland.

Posting an image of himself on Twitter at the facility – a sign behind him saying "John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward" - Russell was clearly thrilled to be there.

"Where am I now" Russell wrote, to which one excited fan replied, "visiting Terri Irwin."

The ward was named after the British comedian, thanks to cheeky Russell.

"Given his often shown genuine love for Australians and Australia , it's got to be something special." Russell said of the naming.

Russell has long been a friend of the Irwin family – and Terri is one of his biggest fans.

"Russell and Terri have definitely been spending more time together in recent times," a source told New Idea last year.

"They’ve always been close and are closer than ever, and everyone is wondering if they’re even back together. All their friends are desperately hoping so."



According to the source close to them, Terri, 55, and her children, Bindi, 21, and Robert, 16, have been regular visitors at Russell’s 320-hectare rural property near Coffs Harbour, which is a six-hour drive south of Australia Zoo.



"Terri and the kids have been going to Nana Glen to spend time with Russell – and Terri has done a few solo trips as well.



"They hang out together and enjoy the scenery – Terri and the kids just love Russ’ property, they can really relax and enjoy nature there, just the four of them,” confides the insider.

"Russell is such a wonderful influence on Terri and she’s always glowing when she’s with him or has just spent time with him."

Last December Terri gushed about her close friend, admitting, "I do really, really think the world of him."