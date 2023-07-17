The Block 2020 contestant Tash Pavlou has shared some exciting personal news with her Instagram followers, revealing that she is three months pregnant with her second child!
In a heartwarming video on her socials, Tash is seen telling her fiance Brad the happy news, who upon hearing he will be a dad for a second time, emotionally embraces his future wife.
"Jan 2024," the video was captioned.
The baby news comes 11 months on from the birth of her first child Alfie who also took part in his parent's pregnancy announcement in an adorable way.
Donning a shirt that read 'Big Brother Club', Archie was in a gleeful mood, clearly picking up the good vibes from his parents who were celebrating around him.
In the latter half of the video, Tash is seen sharing the news with numerous family members, including her dad Harry who she competed on The Block with.
This father daughter duo are goals!
Instagram
Netting an impressive $640,000 at the auction (thanks to serial The Block bidder Danny Wallis), who could forget just how shocked the father-daughter duo was at the time?
"He has worked his a** off his whole life for us kids, he's given everything. It's good, dad. So good. Oh, my God," a visibly emotional Tash told the cameras just moments after their amazing auction night result.
It's a girl!
Instagram
Also included in the video was a sweet gender reveal which saw the couple set of confetti cannons with pink inside, the pair leaping to their feet and embracing each other as they realised a baby girl would soon be in their midst.
Wiping tears from their faces, their shared excitement was tangible and we couldn't be happier for them!