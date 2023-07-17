The Block 2020 contestant Tash Pavlou has shared some exciting personal news with her Instagram followers, revealing that she is three months pregnant with her second child!

In a heartwarming video on her socials, Tash is seen telling her fiance Brad the happy news, who upon hearing he will be a dad for a second time, emotionally embraces his future wife.

"Jan 2024," the video was captioned.

WATCH NOW: Tash Pavlou from The Block reveals she is pregnant with her second child. Article continues after video.