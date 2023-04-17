Stranded on Honeymoon Island, a new show from MAFS creators, is coming Down Under! Seven

Stranded on Honeymoon Island is currently a huge hit in Belgium and Channel Seven is “thrilled” to be making an Australian version.

Seven’s Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said, “There is good reason broadcasters around the world have fallen in love with Stranded on Honeymoon Island and Seven is thrilled to bring this hot new series to Australian audiences.

“Snowman Productions and Endemol Shine Australia’s track record of success speaks for itself, and now they’re taking the reality dating genre to a whole new addictive level, blending fledgling love with the adventure of a lifetime. We have no doubt viewers will lap up every minute of this bold and exciting new format.”

Peter Newman, Endemol Shine Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Stranded On Honeymoon Island is a bold, fresh and filmic new relationship experiment with a dramatic and instantly compelling opening.”

“The inspired fusion of the most powerful elements of the survival and relationship genres has created a raw, honest and utterly absorbing take on the search for love that Australian audiences will find completely irresistible!”