Sophie was showered with support from friends and fans alike.

"Beyond happy for you all❤️so special xx," one commenter wrote.

"So happy for you wonderful news you will be an amazing mumma," another penned.

Sophie and Joseph first met in high school, and are now planning their dream wedding as they prepare to be first time parents.

The 23-year-old was taken aback when Joseph dropped to one knee surrounded by rose petals.

"There were definitely tears. As soon as I saw her reaction I was like, ‘Oh God’, and I started to cry. I was actually trembling,’ Joseph told our sister site Woman's Day in October 2023.

"We were both crying," Sophie added.

As for the wedding itself, Sophie and Joseph will be tying the knot in the Hunter Valley this year.

"We have the date booked and we have found a venue," Sophie told Woman's Day, revealing her maternal grandpa once owned a vineyard in the Hunter Valley which holds special memories.

"It was always a dream of mine to get married somewhere with a personal connection and still close enough for our grandparents to attend."

In 2003, Sophie was terribly injured after a car crashed into her childcare centre, leaving her with third-degree burns to 85 per cent of her body. Almost three years later, a separate car accident left Sophie with a broken jaw and shoulder, rib fractures, and more.

Many years later, Sophie's resilient spirit and caring nature wasn't lost on dad-to-be Joseph.

"She’s always putting everyone else before herself," he told Woman's Day. "Sophie’s the most genuine person I know."

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

